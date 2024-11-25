Fortnite Chapter 6 leaks point to Godzilla crossover

Fortnite Chapter 6 is less than a week away, and the leaks have begun.

Over the weekend, a Godzilla collaboration was teased by multiple reliable Fortnite leakers, including ShiinaBR, which fitted with repeated leaks that the game's sixth Island map would feature a Japanese theme.

Now, purported artwork for Fortnite's Chapter 6 battle pass has popped up online - and Godzilla is included. The artwork appears to confirm Fortnite's upcoming Japanese theming, and also includes Baymax from Disney and Marvel's Big Hero 6.

(via @ResetzFtw & @SamLeakss) pic.twitter.com/JjRU2WNyZ3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2024

It seems likely we're seeing the skins set to become available in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 battle pass, which also include samurai sword-toting warriors and another cat person.

Other recent leaks suggest upcoming collaborations with Demon Slayer and Disney's Avatar are also due to arrive in Fortnite soon.

Fortnite's all-new Chapter 6 is set to kick off this weekend, following a finale concert event for the game's current Chapter 2 Remix that's set to feature Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Juice WRLD and Ice Spice. The event will debut music from self-proclaimed Fortnite fan Juice WRLD, set to be included on the late star's new posthumously-released album. Anyone loading into Fortnite over the next few days will also be granted a Juice WRLD skin and other items free.

Still, all of that feels like it's been overshadowed slightly by the announcement of Fortnite OG - the return of the game's fan-favourite original map as a new permanent mode. That arrives a week after Chapter 6's debut this weekend, next Friday 6th December.

Last week, Fortnite developer Epic Games revealed another battle pass would be offered for Fortnite OG, meaning the game will now feature four available at any one time for the game's main battle royale, OG, music and Lego modes. All of these will now be wrapped into the Fortnite Crew subscription, however, which will retain it's current pricetag.