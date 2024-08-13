Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 release date and time
Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Absolute Doom.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is nearly here, and there's plenty to get excited about in the new Marvel-themed season.
As we count down the days to the next Fortnite season, we're being treated to teasers and leaks from official Epic accounts, Disney's D23 event, and reliable leakers that have seldom been wrong in the past.
Below you'll find the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 release date and time, and everything else we know about Chapter 5 Season 4.
On this page:
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 release date and time
Thanks to an official post on Fortnite's X account, we know that Chapter 5 Season 4 releases on Friday 16th August 2024.
Typically, with a new Fortnite season the servers will go down a few hours before the new season goes live. If the usual pattern is followed, Chapter 5 Season 4 should go live anywhere from 10am (BST) / 2am PT. You can find more timezones listed below:
- UK: 10am (BST)
- Europe: 11am (CET)
- East Coast US: 5am (ET)
- West Coast US: 2am (PT)
It's worth noting that the update could take longer, as it has with some previous seasons, so keep in mind that the times listed here are estimates.
Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
Here's everything we know that is coming to the next Fortnite season:
Season name
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is titled 'Absolute Doom', which was officially revealed at Disney's D23 fan event. It's in reference to Marvel's Doctor Doom, who seems to be a focal character in the new season, along with other Marvel characters.
Marvel skins
With the Marvel collab comes lots of characters in both the battle pass, and store. The characters included on the Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass are:
- Gwenpool
- War Machine
- Peelverine
- Emma Frost
- Captain Jonesy
- Mysterio
- Shuri
- Doctor Doom
Additionally, it's been confirmed that all of the Fantastic Four are coming to Fortnite at some point in Season 4.
It's also possible that we might be getting a 'Deadpeel' skin at some point in the season, as Peely mascots dressed in a Deadpool costume were spotted at D23.
Why not a Fishpool skin, too? As Fortnite have been teasing on their official X account. This may just be a fun creation to tie in with the recent Deapool movie, but we sure hope it's real!
Weapons
The confirmed weapons for Season 4 are:
- Dual Micro SMGs
- Captain America's Shield
- War Machine's Arsenal
- Shuri Mythic
- Iron Man's Repulsor
- Doctor Doom Mythic
Choppas
Spotted in the Chapter 5 Season 4 trailer, it looks like the Choppa vehicles might make a return this season.
Map
Although it's a bit obscured by green smoke, we can see about half of the Chapter 5 Season 4 map thanks to a post on Fortnite's official X account.
Latveria POI
Fortnite's official X account has also teased the new Latveria castle point of interest, which seems to be based on the Latveria land that Doctor Doom rules in the Marvel comics.
That's it for now! Hope you enjoy Chapter 5 Season 4.