Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is nearly here, and there's plenty to get excited about in the new Marvel-themed season.

As we count down the days to the next Fortnite season, we're being treated to teasers and leaks from official Epic accounts, Disney's D23 event, and reliable leakers that have seldom been wrong in the past.

Below you'll find the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 release date and time, and everything else we know about Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 release date and time

Thanks to an official post on Fortnite's X account, we know that Chapter 5 Season 4 releases on Friday 16th August 2024.

Typically, with a new Fortnite season the servers will go down a few hours before the new season goes live. If the usual pattern is followed, Chapter 5 Season 4 should go live anywhere from 10am (BST) / 2am PT. You can find more timezones listed below:

UK: 10am (BST)

10am (BST) Europe: 11am (CET)

11am (CET) East Coast US: 5am (ET)

5am (ET) West Coast US: 2am (PT)

It's worth noting that the update could take longer, as it has with some previous seasons, so keep in mind that the times listed here are estimates.

Image credit: Epic Games / Disney

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Here's everything we know that is coming to the next Fortnite season:

Season name

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is titled 'Absolute Doom', which was officially revealed at Disney's D23 fan event. It's in reference to Marvel's Doctor Doom, who seems to be a focal character in the new season, along with other Marvel characters.

Marvel skins

With the Marvel collab comes lots of characters in both the battle pass, and store. The characters included on the Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass are:

Gwenpool

War Machine

Peelverine

Emma Frost

Captain Jonesy

Mysterio

Shuri

Doctor Doom

Additionally, it's been confirmed that all of the Fantastic Four are coming to Fortnite at some point in Season 4.

It's also possible that we might be getting a 'Deadpeel' skin at some point in the season, as Peely mascots dressed in a Deadpool costume were spotted at D23.

Why not a Fishpool skin, too? As Fortnite have been teasing on their official X account. This may just be a fun creation to tie in with the recent Deapool movie, but we sure hope it's real!

Weapons

The confirmed weapons for Season 4 are:

Dual Micro SMGs

Captain America's Shield

War Machine's Arsenal

Shuri Mythic

Iron Man's Repulsor

Doctor Doom Mythic

Choppas

Spotted in the Chapter 5 Season 4 trailer, it looks like the Choppa vehicles might make a return this season.

Map

Although it's a bit obscured by green smoke, we can see about half of the Chapter 5 Season 4 map thanks to a post on Fortnite's official X account.

Latveria POI

Fortnite's official X account has also teased the new Latveria castle point of interest, which seems to be based on the Latveria land that Doctor Doom rules in the Marvel comics.

The heart of Latveria bleeds green. @FortniteGame’s Absolute Doom arrives August 16. pic.twitter.com/AMZsrXUg0J — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's it for now! Hope you enjoy Chapter 5 Season 4.