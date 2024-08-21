Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map
All named locations for the Fortnite: Absolute Doom map.
The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map contains a few familiar named locations, such as Reckless Railways and Grand Glacier. However, the arrival of Doctor Doom and other iconic Marvel Villains has brought a trio of brand new locations for you to discover and explore.
Be careful though when exploring these new Fortnite locations, most are filled with guards that won't hesitate to shoot you before another squad realises you're there. Stay alert, grab the best weapons you can, fight through the danger and you might just make it...
Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map including all named locations.
Here's the complete map for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 including all the new and returning named locations:
How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Map
There are a few new named locations for you to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 and, luckily, revealing them couldn't be easier.
To reveal named locations on the Fortnite: Absolute Doom map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.
All named locations for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
Here are all of the named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map:
- Rebel's Roost
- The Underworld
- Grim Gate
- The Raft
- Sandy Steppes
- Brutal Beachhead
- Nitrodome
- Restored Reels
- Doomstadt
- Doom's Courtyard
- Reckless Railways
- Redline Rig
- Brawler's Battleground
- Mount Olympus
- Grand Glacier
- Castle Doom
