The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map contains a few familiar named locations, such as Reckless Railways and Grand Glacier. However, the arrival of Doctor Doom and other iconic Marvel Villains has brought a trio of brand new locations for you to discover and explore.

Be careful though when exploring these new Fortnite locations, most are filled with guards that won't hesitate to shoot you before another squad realises you're there. Stay alert, grab the best weapons you can, fight through the danger and you might just make it...

Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map including all named locations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map

Here's the complete map for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 including all the new and returning named locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Map

There are a few new named locations for you to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 and, luckily, revealing them couldn't be easier.

To reveal named locations on the Fortnite: Absolute Doom map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.

Well, that's subtle... | Image credit: Epic Games

All named locations for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Here are all of the named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map:

Rebel's Roost

The Underworld

Grim Gate

The Raft

Sandy Steppes

Brutal Beachhead

Nitrodome

Restored Reels

Doomstadt

Doom's Courtyard

Reckless Railways

Redline Rig

Brawler's Battleground

Mount Olympus

Grand Glacier

Castle Doom

Nice castle, not-so-nice occupant. | Image credit: Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check our our best weapons tier list for this season and our page showing you how to get Doom's Arcane Gauntlets.