Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix estimated release date and time

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is the next throwback season in the popular online Battle Royale, and it's thought that multiple fan-favourites such as loot sharks and Midas are coming back.

Although it's rumoured that the Fortnite season isn't too far away, we're still yet to hear anything official from Epic Games beyond multiple five second teaser trailers posted to their X account. However, reliable leakers have been digging around and found some pretty interesting things that could be coming.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix so far.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix release date and time

At the moment, it's rumoured that Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix will launch on Saturday 2nd November which is roughly when the current season is due to end. However, it's important to remember that this is just an estimate as Epic Games are yet to give out an offical date for this season and it could change.

FORTNITE REMIX STARTS IN EXACTLY 5 DAYS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gBzV5xVIOW — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A recent post by reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on X supports this estimated release date.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Here's everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix from official posts from Epic Games and through reliable leaks.

Returning Characters

A recent teaser clip (Tape D) posted to X on the official FortniteGame account hints that Midas and Meowscles will return for Chapter 2 Remix. If you look quickly, you can see both characters making a brief (and we mean brief) appearance in the five second teaser.

⏪⏪ pic.twitter.com/hM7ejdy2Bc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Another five second teaser trailer (Tape A) posted to X on the official FortniteGame account gives another glimpse at more characters returning for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix: TNTina, Slurp Commando Ripley and 8-Ball (possibly now 1-Ball) can all be seen very briefly. However, it does look like 8-Ball's new look is homage to, or in combination with, Outcast's original look.

⏪⏪⏪ pic.twitter.com/uVeaMvSsgb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Chapter 2 Remix skins

A post from reliable leaker ShiinaBR on X has laid out the potential skins coming to Chapter 2 Remix:

Meowscles + Midas

Female Guff

8-Ball Remix

Female Chaos Agent

TNTina Remix

All of these have been pulled from the multiple five second teaser trailers posted on the official FortniteGame account, so we're pretty confident in saying that this could be an accurate list.

ALL FORTNITE REMIX PASS SKINS 🔥



- MEOWSCLES + MIDAS

- FEMALE GUFF

- 8-BALL REMIX

- FEMALE CHAOS AGENT

- TNTINA REMIX



(Image by @FNBRNewsJP) pic.twitter.com/b6JfaZfKkD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Maps

According to a post by leaker ShiinaBR on X, it seems that there will be multiple map options for Chapter 2 Remix, with the key takeaway being that there will be a new map added for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix but the old map will still be available to play during this time.

NEW FORTNITE RELOAD UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 2 🔥



- New map will be added to the game mode

- Old map will still be available to play

- The maps will be swapped every few minutes pic.twitter.com/uVKyZKEjQj — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An official post on X from the FortniteGame account suggests that the flooded areas from the original Chapter 2 map will make a return for Remix.

We ❤️ SWIMMING https://t.co/0zA7aFZq9T — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This is currently speculation, Epic Games haven't said anything about the maps for the upcoming season yet.

Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg

There are multiple leaks suggesting that Snoop Dogg is the next artist for Fortnite Festival, including this post from ShiinaBR on X:

SNOOP DOGG FESTIVAL TEASER!! 🔥



"Fortnite Festival Season 6 arrives on November 2." pic.twitter.com/EALGGB7c30 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It has also been pointed out by Shiina that there was a teaser background in-game that suggested Snoop was the next artist, but it had been taking down after roughly 10 hours of being there.

Fortnite has changed the Snoop Dogg In-Game Teaser Background after over 10 hours, likely to hide that Snoop Dogg is the next artist 💀



Left Background = Old Version

Right Background = New Version pic.twitter.com/LnYzG4Z2hU — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Again, nothing official has been said about this yet.

Lightning McQueen - KACHOW!

Accoridng to a post on X from FNChiefAko, it seems like the popular four-wheeled Disney character voiced by Owen Wilson could be making an appearance in the upcoming Fortnite season.

FORTNITE X CARS ‼️ - COMING SOON



Via:@SamLeakss | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/m0dR316u8I — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) October 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Another post by ShiinaBR on the same platform also suggests that Lightning will be making an appearance alongside his best friend Mater.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN & MATER ARE COMING TO FORTNITE 🔥



(via @SamLeakss) pic.twitter.com/PVwClefEdo — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Epic Games are yet to confirm this officially at the time of writing.

That's all for now! If you're looking to wrap up the previous Fortnite season before time runs out, check out our pages showing you how to get Boom Billy, where to find a Chainsaw, and Billy's location.