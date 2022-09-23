Fortnite Birthday Present locations, and how to throw presents

Fortnite has just added in Birthday Presents to celebrate its fifth birthday!

These special new Fortnite items are actually a pretty big deal, as they are filled with loads of great loot that could give you the edge during a match.

Here's where to find Birthday Presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and how to throw them to complete challenges.

Fortnite Birthday Present locations

Birthday Presents are found as gold (legendary) ground loot. Land at a named location (Logjam Junction, for example) and look for gold pickups on the floor. You'll find a screenshot below showing you what to look for.

Birthday Presents seem to spawn at the start of a game, and can be found close to the Birthday Cakes at each named location.

How to throw Birthday Presents

The fifth birthday challenges that have recently been added to Fortnite include one that tasks you with throwing Birthday Presents (five times). Just pick up a Birthday Present, hold the left trigger and press shoot. The present will land and then explode in size. You'll then need to break one of its sides to get in. There's usually great loot in there, like legendary weapons. Do this five times and you will complete the challenge, and get a new spray as your reward.

