Former The Division developers' extraction shooter Exoborne begins playtest on Steam

Open-world extraction shooter Exoborne from former The Division developers begins its playtest today over on Steam.

The studio, Sharkmob, was formed in 2017 by core members of The Division team from Ubisoft, and previously created battle royale Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, which shut down a year after release.

Now it's launching a new project, first revealed at 2023's The Game Awards, that sees players in Exo-Rigs battling in teams in extreme weather conditions like violent tornadoes. Check out a gameplay walkthrough in the video below.

Alongside team-based extraction gameplay in this post-climate change world, Sharkmob promises an evolving narrative, dynamic public events like high-stakes missions for rewards, and plenty of Exo-Rig customisation to "harness the fierce forces of nature".

The public playtest will be worldwide and is accessible via Steam. It will run from today until 17th February (1pm UK time).

It's not clear how much of the game will be included in the playtest, but it's certainly a great opportunity to get to grips with the game's team-based tactical action, vertical movement, and those weather effects.

Though the test is PC only, the game is set for release across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S too. It's being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

There's also no final release date yet, though Sharkmob has confirmed it will be a premium release and not free-to-play.