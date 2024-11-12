Former Star Wars Eclipse lead writer announces new studio, working on handcrafted "dark, mature fantasy RPG"

Adam Williams, former lead writer for Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human and Star Wars Eclipse, has announced his new studio: Republic Games.

Williams was with Quantic Dream for almost 10 years, but speaking with Eurogamer said the time felt right to move on to something new. "Leaving Star Wars wasn't an easy decision," he said. "There are amazing people at Quantic Dream and Disney."

Williams left Quantic Dream earlier this year, and has since secured investment from PUBG publisher Krafton for Republic Games' yet-to-be unveiled debut title. While details on the studio's upcoming game remain largely secret for now, it has been described as a handcrafted "dark, mature fantasy RPG" - a change from Williams' previous projects. In terms of what we can expect from its story, Williams says it is like "Tolkien's Lord of the Rings meets Orwell's 1984".

"A tyrannical regime is brutally enforcing its ideology and crushing all dissent," Williams elaborated in a joint release with Krafton. "But a faction of rebels seeks to overturn the tyrants and expose the lies at the heart of their doctrine. All this political drama is infused with supernatural elements lurking beneath the surface, to make something timeless yet socially resonant."

Williams told Eurogamer that working with Krafton has given Republic Games "the chance to make something totally new, something totally our own". He added "that creative freedom, with that kind of backing" is "the chance of a lifetime" for both himself and the studio.

"We founded Republic Games to make entertaining and meaningful experiences. We're only focused on giving players what they actually want: great gameplay, great story, inspiring characters, and a fantasy experience they will remember," Williams said.

"We believe there's a broad base of RPG gamers who feel they aren't being catered to anymore. They want a classic, traditional, timeless fantasy. They want a story that responds to their choices, giving them the freedom to go in any direction they want - rather than being told what to think about the story and characters.

"That's the audience we're making this for."

Bryan and Amelia Dechart, who were part of the main cast in Detroit: Become Human, are planning to appear in Republic Games' new release, Williams added.

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human. | Image credit: Quantic Dream

There's been little news of Eclipse itself of late, and no word of when it might eventually see a release. Back in October last year, Quantic Dream described Star Wars Eclipse as "simmering".