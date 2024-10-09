Former Humble Games staff found new indie publisher

Ex-Humble Games staff made redundant in July have formed a fresh indie publisher, Good Games Group.

The company, lead by former Humble Games bosses Alan Patmore and Mark Nash, will now work with some of the development teams that its staff previously collaborated with back at Humble.

Intriguingly, this means also working with Humble Games owner Ziff Davis once again - just months after its layoffs left the entire Humble Games team out of work. (Ziff Davis is also the parent company of IGN Entertainment, which owns this website.)

Back in July, Humble Games staff reported that Ziff Davis had made all 36 team members redundant. At the time, the plan was reportedly for any remaining publishing projects to be finished by an outside consultancy firm, The Powell Group.

Fast forward three months and it seems at least some of that former Humble Games team are back, albeit now working independently, under their own banner.

"Good Games Group's mission is to bring exceptional indie games to the global gaming community," said Alan Patmore, Good Games Group CEO. "Partnering with Ziff Davis allows us to continue working with the amazing indie developers we collaborated with at Humble Games, while also allowing us to chart a new course for the future."

There's no detail yet on which developers the company will be working with, but artwork on the Good Games Group website shows various titles published by Humble Games previously, including Carto, Temtem and Midnight Fight Express.