Former Dying Light and Dead Island devs unite to make cosy survival game Astrobotanica

Space Goblin Studio - an indie team with "AAA credentials" - has revealed its debut game, Astrobotanica, is set to release in early access in 2025.

Delivering a "unique blend of survival, exploration, and plant wizardry", Astrobotanica is described as a "lush open-world survival adventure" that "transports players to prehistoric Earth, where an alien botanist crash-lands while searching for plant species to save their dying home planet, Aya".

You can see it in action in the teaser below:

The team - which comprises devs who've worked on Dead Island and Dying Light - "plans to closely engage with gamers in further development, to ensure relevance and playability while delivering a bigger, meaningful message" as players cultivate, research, and experiment with plant species that could thrive on Aya.

"Astrobotanica is a game we've always wanted to play," said Arkadiusz Woźniak, founder of Space Goblin Studio.

"I hope to bring new life to the survival genre by combining innovative gameplay with familiar themes. With gamers' support, I’m sure we will craft Astrobotanica into a remarkable title, while working towards future co-op."

Right now, the launch is limited to early access on Steam only, and its release window is currently a pretty vague "2025".