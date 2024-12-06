Former Dragon Age boss Mike Laidlaw's action-RPG Eternal Strands gets early 2025 release date

Eternal Strands, the fantasy action-RPG from former Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw's Yellow Brick Games studio, has a release date - it's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Game Pass on 28th January next year.

Eternal Strands follows the adventures of Brynn - a member of a dwindling group of magic users known as the Weavers - who sets out across a fantasy kingdom ravaged by a cataclysmic magical event to uncover its mysteries and recover her people's cultural home.

In gameplay terms, all this takes the form of an action-RPG inspired by the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus, with a bit of Monster Hunter thrown in. The latter two games can be seen in the bosses roaming Eternal Strands' "open zone" world - 25-meter-high climbable creatures known as the Arks - and the way defeating them provides resources used to create new weapons and armour back at a base camp.

As for the Zelda influences, they come in the interplay between Brynn's magical abilities and the environment. Powers are built around flame, ice, and telekinetic force, all of which can be further enhanced in conjunction with the shifting temperatures caused by the world's unstable climate. "Heat spreads, cold chills, and real-time destruction allows for unprecedented reactivity in combat," explains the blurb over on Steam. "Create [ice] bridges, burn barriers, or launch Brynn across the world. The next-generation physics system encourages and rewards player creativity in exploration as much as combat." Oh, and every surface is climbable too.

When Eternal Strands arrives on 28th January next year, it'll be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It's also confirmed to be a day one Game Pass release for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Additionally, as per an FAQ on Steam, free post-launch content is planned, and a demo's also on the way. Yellow Brick Games says more details on the latter will be shared at a "later date".