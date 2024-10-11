Forbidden Siren uses Sony's new in-console emulator, raising hopes for more forgotten classics on PS5

Forbidden Siren - or just Siren, as it was known stateside - is returning to the PS Plus Premium library, raising hopes that more classic games will return courtesy of a new emulator.

This is not the first time Siren has been released on contemporary consoles. Back in 2016, the 2003 horror developed by original Silent Hill director, Keiichiro Toyama, was upscaled and emulated for the PS4. However, as Push Square reports, it was pulled again with several other PS2 games after players complained about poor emulation and PAL/NTSC compatibility problems.

Now it's hoped Siren's return signals Sony has more faith in its refreshed emulation system, which in turn may see hundreds of hitherto unplayable retro games return to Sony consoles courtesy of its digital libraries.

A new selection of classic PS2 games were brought to PS5 as part of PS Plus Premium earlier this year. However, our friends at Digital Foundry remained less than impressed with a "distinct lack of care" about the quality of the emulation.

"Ultimately, it's hard to accept Sony's efforts when the retro hardware community has collectively solved so many of the issues here - most notably developing a range of genuinely good upscaling methods and filters that you might actually want to use," DF's Will wrote at the time.

ICYMI, October's PlayStation Plus additions for Premium and Extra subscribers have been revealed, and there's a bunch of seasonally appropriate spookiness including Dead Island 2, Dark Pictures: The Devil Within, and Return to Monkey Island.

In total, October brings 10 new PlayStation Plus catalogue additions for Premium and Extra members, and there are a further four Premium-exclusive titles - including the aforementioned cult-classic PS2 horror Siren.