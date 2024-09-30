Football Manager 25 finally gets a release date

Football Manager 25 will release globally on 26th November on PC, PS5, and Xbox. The Xbox and PC version will also once again be available via Xbox Game Pass.

Nintendo Switch's Football Manager 25 Touch version is also on the way, but that will launch a little later on 3rd December. More information is promised "in the coming weeks".

Developer Sports Interactive says it's been a "record-breaking year" for the football sim, with "more than 14m players" across all platforms, with a switch to Unity marking the "biggest technical and visual advancement for the series in generation".

The new teaser embedded above doesn't offer much in the way of gameplay footage, unfortunately, but the 2025 iteration will boast revamped UI, women's football, enhanced graphical fidelity, and "new volumetric player animations taken from real football matches".

SI says to "keep an eye" on it social channels as more details will come soon. Pre-order now, (albeit only available on PC/Mac for now; PS5 and Xbox pre-orders will launch "at a later date") and you'll secure a 10 percent discount. Don't forget that Football Manager 25 Mobile is scheduled to launch on the same day exclusively on Netflix, too.

Find out why "FM25 is not a continuation of FM24" in Chris Tapsell's long-read interview with head of Football Manager developer Sports Interactive, Miles Jacobson.

"It's been a difficult year," Jacobson admitted to Eurogamer. "[But] it's been a great learning experience!"