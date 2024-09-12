Flappy Bird makes a return this year thanks to dedicated fans

Flappy Bird, the infuriating mobile game, is set to make a return later this year.

The game grew to tremendous popularity with over 100 million people playing it, but in 2014 original developer Dong Nguyen removed the game from sale despite it generating a reported $50,000 a day in advertising revenue.

A decade later and Flappy Bird will return this autumn, followed by dedicated mobile apps coming to iOS and Android next year, as well as other platforms.

The game's return is thanks to the Flappy Bird Foundation, a team of fans "committed to sharing the game with the world". Together with affiliates, the team has acquired the official rights from Gametech Holdings as well as the rights to Piou Piou vs Cactus - a mobile game long credited as the inspiration behind Flappy Bird.

The new version will include new game modes, characters, and even multiplayer challenges.

"It's been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we're so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world," said a spokesperson for the Flappy Bird Foundation.

Michael Roberts, the chief creative behind Flappy Bird’s return, added: "We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!"

Does this bring back nightmares? | Image credit: The Flappy Bird Foundation

The developer of Piou Piou, Kek, added: "Today is a milestone not just in gaming but for me personally. It's so cool to see how influential Piou Piou has been for developers and hundreds of millions of gamers over the years. It's incredible to work alongside such a dedicated team of fans and creators who are truly passionate about changing the industry narrative and together bringing the original Flappy Bird back to life."

So why did Nguyen pull the game from sale? "Flappy Bird was designed to play in a few minutes when you are relaxed," he said at the time. "But it happened to become an addictive product. I think it has become a problem. To solve that problem, it's best to take down Flappy Bird. It's gone forever."

Flappy Bird was a viral sensation on release, but its return is certainly a surprise.