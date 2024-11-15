Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket, including how to get Flair, Flair cost, differences between Battle and Cosmetic Flairs

Flair refers to the decorations you can add to your card in Pokémon TCG Pocket. These can be Cosmetic Flairs, which will appear both in battle and when a card is in a Display Board, and Battle Flairs, which, as the name suggests, only appear in battle.

First things first though - how do you get Flairs in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Well everything has a price and Flairs are no different. To help you figure out exactly how much you'll need to spend we've outlined the Flair costs down below and taken a look at how to get duplicate cards. (Since you may end up needing quite a lot of these.)

So let's take a look at how to get Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket, along with the differences between Battle and Cosmetic Flairs.

On this page:

How to get Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket To obtain a Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket you first need to collect two things - Shinedust and duplicates of the card you wish to add the Flair to. We've got a dedicated guide covering how to obtain Shinedust and look into ways you can obtain card duplicates further along in this guide. It's also important to note that both of these requirements differ depending on the rarity of the card, so you'll need to make sure you have the right amounts before adding a Flair. Creating a Flair also consumes the duplicate cards, which makes the act adding Flairs also an act of destruction. Keep in mind though that you can only add two of each card in a deck and cards can be reused in multiple decks, so there's no need to hoard your duplicate cards. The amount of Shinedust you'll need to spend will also increase as you unlock more Flairs for a card. Coupling this fact with the other requirements means it's worth planning out which card you wish to apply Flairs to, especially if you want to add one to an especially rare card. It could help prevent any Shinedust farming in your future. When it comes to adding a Flair itself, you first need to find the card you wish to add one to in your Pokémon card collection. Once found, select the 'Obtain Flair' option. If you're yet to meet all of the requirements, you'll receive a message pointing out that fact to you. If you have met the requirement though, you'll then be sent to a menu where you choose the Flair you wish to add to your card. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Once you've decided upon the Flair you wish to add, select 'Exchange' before confirming you're happy for these duplicate cards to be consumed. You'll then watch a little cutscene showing the Flair being added to the card! Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company You can filter Flairs. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Congratulations - you now own a Flair card! The amount of Flair options available to you depends on how many Flairs you've locked for a specific card. For example, if you've added a Flair to one Ponyta card, this means there will be two options available the next time you wish to add a Flair to a Ponyta card. Though it should be noted that you can only apply one type of Flair to each individual card. Helpfully, once you're looking at a specific type of card, you can organise them by which ones have Flairs and which don't. Diamond rarity, Promo and Trainer cards will begin with only one Flair option - the Sparkles Flair: Gold (Cosmetic). Meanwhile Gold Star rarity or higher cards begin with two Flair options - Tiny Twinkles Flair: Yellow (Battle) and one other Battle Flair specific to their type. This means that Gold Star rarity cards have their first two Flairs automatically unlocked from the moment you obtain the card. We touch upon the difference between Cosmetic and Battle Flairs later on in this guide too. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company As you add more Flairs to an individual card, you'll gradually unlock new kinds of Flairs for it. These will often be themed around the Pokémon's type, such as Fire-type cards sprouting flames. Just remember - these unlocks will be tied to the individual card you're applying Flairs to and, while the number of duplicates remains the same, you will need more Shinedust for the fancier Flairs. There are some expectations to how Flairs work: Two Gold Star Trainer cards, namely the full artwork versions of Supporter cards, can not have Flairs added. Instead, you can exchange these card duplicates for one Special Shop Ticket each.

The promo Pikachu card you can purchase from the Premium Shop does not require duplicates for its Flairs. Instead, you only need Shinedust. This rule may be the same for any future cards sold in the Premium Shop. Now let's take a look at the Shinedust cost and duplicate requirements for each type of Pokémon card rarity…

Flair cost: How much Shinedust does each Flair cost in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Every Flair you add to a card in Pokémon TCG Pocket costs you a certain amount of Shinedust and duplicate cards. Since Flairs are tied to individual cards and the price increases as you add more, this can quickly become quite the costly activity. To help you decide which cards you want to add Flairs to, we've listed all of the Flair costs for each type of card rarity, going from Common to the rarest, down below. This table includes the rising Shinedust card for the four Flairs you can unlock for each card. Note - cards of Gold Star rarity will have their first two Flair types automatically unlocked from the moment you obtain the card. Rarity Card duplicates required per Flair Shinedust Cost One Grey Diamond

Common 3 First - 50

Second - 75

Third - 150

Fourth - 225 Two Grey Diamonds

Uncommon 2 First - 80

Second - 120

Third - 240

Fourth - 360 Three Grey Diamonds

Rare 1 First - 360

Second - 540

Third - 1,080

Fourth - 1,620 Four Grey Diamonds

Double Rare / Ultra Rare 1 First - 720

Second - 1,080

Third - 2,160

Fourth - 3,420 One Gold Star

Illustration Rare 1 First - 500

Second - 750

Third - 1,500

Fourth - 2,250 Two Gold Stars

Special Illustration Rare 1 First - 1,800

Second - 2,700

Third - 5,400

Fourth - 8,100 Three Gold Stars

Immersive Cards 1 First - 4,000

Second - 6,000

Third - 12,000

Fourth - 18,000 Crown

Hyper Rare 1 First - 20,000

Second - 30,000

Third - 60,000

Fourth - 90,000 Promo (Trainer) 1 First - 50

Second - 75

Third - 150

Fourth - 225 Promo (Pokémon) 1 First - 500

Second - 750

Third - 1,500

Fourth - 2,250

Cosmetic Flairs and Battle Flairs in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained When applying Flairs to your cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you may notice that some are labelled as 'Cosmetic' and others as 'Battle'. There are two main differences between these types of Flairs with the first being how 'Battle Flairs' only appear when actively using this Pokémon in battle during a Pokémon Pocket match. This means, unlike 'Cosmetic Flairs', these Flairs will not be shown when you put the card in a Display Board. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Gold Star rarity cards or higher also don't have 'Cosmetic Flairs'. This is most likely because, due to being full artwork cards, they already get a shiny little introduction when you place them on the field in a match. Due to this, only Diamond rarity cards have access to both Flair types. While this may be annoying, remember that you can add multiple Flairs to a card so it's not like you're losing out on anything you unlock. (Don't forget that the Flairs you unlock are tied to individual cards.) Below you'll find a list of the Cosmetic and Battle Flairs we've found so far in Pokémon TCG Pocket: Battle Flair List Big Rings: Blue

Big Rings: Pink

Big Rings: Purple

Big Rings: Yellow

Big Rings: Yellow-Green

Bubbles: Light Blue

Bubbles: Pink

Bubbles: Yellow

Bursts: Orange

Bursts: Purple

Circles: Light Blue

Circles: Purple

Circles: Yellow

Feathers: Grey

Feathers: Orange

Feathers: White

Flames: Orange

Flowers: Light Blue

Flowers: Orange

Flowers: Pink

Flowers: Purple

Foliage

Heart Outline: Light Blue

Heart Outline: Pink

Heart Outline: Red

Lightning Surge: Light Blue

Lightning Surge: Yellow

Mini Triangles: Blue

Mini Triangles: Gray

Mini Triangles: Purple

Notes: Pink

Petals: Red

Petals: Yellow

Pikachu Silhouettes

Puffs: Gray

Puffs: White

Small Hearts: Blue

Small Hearts: Orange

Small Hearts: Pink

Small Hexagons: Brown

Small Hexagons: Gray

Small Hexagons: Light Blue

Small Hexagons: Purple

Small Rocks: Brown

Small Stars: Gray

Small Stars: Purple

Small Stars: Yellow

Snowflakes

Star Outlines: Light Blue

Star Outlines: Purple

Star Outlines: Yellow

Tiny Twinkles: Blue

Tiny Twinkles: Pink

Tiny Twinkles: Purple

Tiny Twinkles: Yellow

Tiny Twinkles: Yellow-Green

Triangles: Purple Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Cosmetic Flair List Bubbles Flair: Blue

Bubbles Flair: Pink

Bursts: Light Blue

Bursts: Orange

Bursts: Purple

Colorless Energy

Darkness Energy

Diamonds: Orange

Dragon Energy

Feathers: Orange

Feathers: White

Fighting Energy

Fire Energy

Flame Trail: Orange

Gale: Green

Gale: Yellow-Green

Grass Energy

Heart Outline: Pink

Lighting Energy

Lightning Surge: Light Blue

Lightning Surge: Yellow

Metal Energy

Mini Trinagles: Blue

Mini Triangles: Gray

Notes: Pink

Petals: Red

Poké Ball

Psychic Energy

Ripples: Blue

Ripples: Light Blue

Ripples: Purple

Small Hearts: Pink

Small Stars: Yellow

Sparkles: Gold

Star Outline: Purple

Star Outline: Yellow

Twinkles: Blue

Twinkles: Gold

Twinkles: Purple

Water Energy