Five Nights at Freddy's 2 set leaks give us our first peek at a terrifying pizzeria

Photos purportedly taken on the set of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 have leaked online, including shots of an ominously dilapidated Freddy Fazbear pizzeria.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions announced the sequel back in April last year, but we've learned very little since then, making these pictures - which include a rusty sign of the toy animatronics Freddy, Bonnie, and my girl Chica - particularly exciting for some.

It's still unclear if the upcoming movie will be faithful to the second game's prequel timeline which takes place in the late 1980s.

A fan has also allegedly spotted "some FNAF merch being sold for a possible scene" in the sequel, too.

The 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2' pizzeria sign has been revealed!#FNAFMovie #FNAF pic.twitter.com/xOkBVGlrhS — FNAF Movie Updates (@FNAFMovieUpdate) January 10, 2025

Whilst not remotely official - so take all this with a healthy dollop of salt - these photos were reportedly taken in River Town, outside of New Orleans. Whilst the OP originally thought it little more than "a little [local] fair" and nothing special, they later saw signs indicating that the area would be closed to the public by 3pm, and then signs for "Extras" and "a bunch of trailers". So make of that what you will.

A fan spotted some FNAF merch being sold for a possible scene in 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2'!



There was also a giant sign that said area closed at 3. Not too far away they had a sign that said "extras" and there was a bunch of trailers, so it is most definitely for a scene… pic.twitter.com/hntNepnrd6 — katfanf - FNAF Movie News 🐻 (@katsterlingfan) January 11, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson recently teased that the second Freddy-themed movie would be "much bigger" and "scarier" than its predecessor. He talked about "higher stakes" and hinted that there will be "more" and "different" animatronics, with the Freddy universe "opening up in a big way".

On its release, Five Nights at Freddy's scored the second-largest debut of all time for a video game adaptation in the US, coming only behind that of Nintendo and Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie.