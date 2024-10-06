Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie is "much bigger" and "scarier" than its predecessor

Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson says the second Freddy-themed movie is "much bigger" and "scarier" than its predecessor.

Talking to Esquire, as spotted by TheGamer, Hutcherson talked about the "higher stakes" and teased that there will be "more" and "different" animatronics, with the Freddy universe "opening up in a big way".

"We're finding the balance right now of building this world and expanding it in a really cool way but also making sure the characters stay really grounded," Hutcherson said. "That's something that I really think that we all fought for in the first film, because this world that was created in Five Nights at Freddy's, it's so out-there.

"It's so over-the-top and wacky, in a way, that to find the emotional truth of the characters was gonna be what was gonna work. I think the fans are gonna flip for it. It's gonna be a lot of fun with the source. It's gonna be scarier, too, actually."

Talking about how much he enjoys working in the Freddy-centric world, Hutcherson says the possibilities with his character, Mike, "are endless".

Does that mean a third movie could be on the way?

"This could have a very potentially long run and it could be a lot of fun, but at this point we're focusing on the second movie. We'll see what comes after that," Hutcherson teased.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions announced the sequel back in April at CinemaCon.

On its release, Five Nights at Freddy's scored the second-largest debut of all time for a video game adaptation in the US, coming only behind that of Nintendo and Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie.