Five more characters coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe expansion pass

Today the next wave of the Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch is released and more characters will be on the way in future.

This latest wave of the expansion adds Birdo, the first new character added to the game, but there are now five empty slots on the character select screen.

In a press release alongside this new wave, Nintendo said: "Two upcoming waves of DLC are still to come, featuring more returning courses and characters from across the Mario Kart series."

Watch on YouTube Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4

That implies these forthcoming characters will be familiar to fans of previous Mario Kart games. So who might be coming?

Pauline, Funky Kong, Petey Piranha, Wiggler, Diddy Kong, Donkey Kong Jr, Honey Queen, Koopra Paratroopa, and R.O.B are the only characters not yet included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Alternatively, could we finally get Kamek officially included?

Who are your top picks?

Today's expansion wave also adds two new cups of four tracks each.

The Fruit Cup includes: Amsterdam Drift from Tour, Riverside Park from the GBA's Super Circuit, DK Summit from the Wii game, and a brand new Yoshi's Island course inspired by the classic SNES game.

The Boomerang Cup includes: Bangkok Rush from Tour, Mario Circuit from the DS game, Waluigi Stadium from the GameCube's Double Dash, and Singapore Speedway also from Tour.