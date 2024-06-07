Five classic Mega Man games join Nintendo Switch Online library

Good news, Mega Man mega fans – five Game Boy Mega Man games have just joined the Nintendo Switch Online library.

In a Nintendo Online Switch update published to YouTube this morning, Nintendo confirmed that "the original five Game Boy Mega Man titles" are now playable to those with an NSO subscription: Mega Man: Dr Wily's Revenge, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, and – yes, you've guessed it – Mega Man 5.

Mega Man's first titular outing popped up on a Nintendo-flavoured console in 1987, but Mega Man: Dr Wily's Revenge – a handheld remake of Mega Man 1 and 2 – didn't debut on Game Boy until 1991.

The remake of Mega Man 2 and 3 was sold as Mega Man 2 on Game Boy in the same year, while Mega Man 3 bundled together Mega Man 3 and 4 in 1992.

The pattern continues with Mega Man 4 and Mega Man 5 being sold together as Mega Man 4 in 1993, although 1994's Mega Man 5 was exactly that – just Mega Man 5.

Last month, as Game Boy passed its 35th birthday, Nintendo added the legendary Super Mario Land, Breakout puzzle clone Alleyway, and Baseball.

To see what else is up for grabs, here's all the Nintendo Switch Online games available to play right now.