First player to complete Diablo 4's hardcore 100 race revealed

The first player to hit level 100 in Diablo 4's hardcore mode is streamer cArn_.

The streamer made the announcement on Twitter and has a Twitch clip of the moment in question, which Diablo community manager PezRadar has responded to in congratulations (thanks GamesRadar).

Ahead of the game's early release on Friday, Blizzard announced a "race event" where the first 1000 players to reach level 100 on hardcore difficulty will be "immortalised on a statue of Lilith". Now we know the first.

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 Review - One Main Issue...

cArn_, known for winning Path of Exile races, was joined by three team members, who will now continue on to reach level 100 themselves.

Hey! @Diablo #Diablo4Hardcore Proof of level 100: https://t.co/Jbe7mh29vU Tempered Champion Title Shown https://t.co/IuYeKaVEiF ID: Carn#1651 Thank you to my team! @Zizaran @Steelmage2 @Nugiyen — Souaïb 'cArn' Hanaf (@CARNDARAK) June 5, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The win comes as something of an upset as stremer wudijo was previously ahead of the pack. However, wudijo has been playing solo while cArn_ played in co-op.

Twitch stream DiabloBuilds has been showing the race live as more players reach level 100 imminently.

Over the weekend, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Rob2628 became the first Diablo 4 player to hit level 100 on normal difficulty, although his method has riled up some fans.

As PCGamesN reported, Rob2628 managed this feat after 54 hours of almost constant play over three days.

Rob played as a Barbarian, with a build focused on shouts and the whirlwind skill. He's also been playing in a group, which is where the cheeky exploit comes in.

If the lead player leaves the party, it quickly resets the current instance of the dungeon you're in. It means Rob and his team could farm the Champion's Demise dungeon repeatedly to take down elite enemies swiftly.

Both cArn_ and Rob2628 have been playing as a Barbarian, seemingly confirming it as the best character to level quickly.

If you're looking for the best builds in Diablo 4, our guides have you covered.