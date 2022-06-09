First person horror Routine is back with a new trailer, 10 years after initial announcement

The creepy first-person shooter, Routine has made a comeback at Summer Game Fest, after being MIA for quite some time.

We only got to see a short CGI trailer as a tease, which featured robot enemies and some of that derelict lunar research station mentioned by indie developer Lunar Software 10 years ago.

After its initial announcement in 2012, Routine received some development updates, but got delayed multiple times, and here we are ten years after with the Summer Game Fest trailer, which you can check out below.

The game feels reminicent of Dead Space, much like the gameplay for Callisto Protocol does, but with a first person perspective. It's also being scored by Mick Gordon, who has worked on the Doom, Killer Instinct, Wolfenstein, and Need for Speed franchises.

Routine is planned to release on Steam, and Xbox One and Series X/S, as well as on Game Pass, with no release date announced yet. Let's just hope it doesn't get delayed for another 10 years.