First look at Exodus gameplay gives next-gen Mass Effect vibes

Archetype Entertainment has finally unveiled a first look at gameplay of its forthcoming sci-fi RPG Exodus.

The game was first revealed at last year's The Game Awards and was notable for starring Matthew McConaughey in his first video game role.

A year later and we finally have a better idea of how exactly it will play, thanks to a new gameplay trailer (below) - it's got alien planets, third-person space shooting, and a very very angry bear.

In short, it's looking a lot like Mass Effect running on current platforms: from its shooter gameplay to its sci-fi aesthetic and narrative focus.

That's not surprising considering the studio's BioWare pedigree. This is the debut game from Archetype Entertainment, co-founded by BioWare veterans James Ohlen (Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age: Origins) and Chad Robertson (Anthem).

The game will be published by Wizards of the Coast.

Further details on Exodus were provided in a livestream following the trailer's reveal with both Ohlen and Robertson.

In particular, details on its setting were shared. It takes place in a post-Earth exodus scenario (hence the name, presumably), where humanity has explored star systems and created advanced civilisations, as well as genetically modified creatures. That explains the bear, then.

There's competition between the human colonies, too, creating a web of various relationships and alliances players will need to navigate.

A key element will be Livestone, a hybrid of mineral and vegetation created by the Celestials that can be controlled by certain humans - I'm guessing the player protagonist will be one of them.

Time dilation is also a major focus, with the passage of time moving at different speeds across the universe. For instance, players will make personal and civilisational choices in their journey to other star systems, and while this may only be weeks for their character their homeworld will be significantly changed once they return due to differences in time.

Missions will be led with two companions - and yes, there will be romance.

We still don't know, though, who Matthew McConaughey will be playing.

So if you're done with Dragon Age: The Veilguard and you're itching for some space adventure ahead of the next Mass Effect game, Exodus should have you covered.

That said, Exodus still doesn't have a release date. However, there's a themed episode in Amazon's Secret Level series.

As for the next Mass Effect, project director Michael Gamble said it won't feature stylised visuals like the latest Dragon Age. "Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it," he said.