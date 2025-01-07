First in-engine look at next Virtua Fighter game revealed

The next Virtua Fighter game has received a new in-engine trailer, though it's not actual gameplay.

The next game in the long-running fighting series was first announced at The Game Awards in December with a pre-rendered tease.

Now, at Nvidia's keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show, first in-engine footage has been shown as a pre-development concept.

The video shows a shanty town setting with two Akira characters battling in the muddy streets. Akira is the main mascot of the series, though here he sports a more realistic look without his iconic spiky hair and bandana.

It's certainly an impressive video visually, from the smooth fighting animations, to the specks of dirt flicked up with each footstep and the detailed and breakable background scenery.

It's been 18 years since the last game in the series was released, Virtua Fighter 5. It's unknown yet if this next game will be titled Virtua Fighter 6, but Yakuza / Like a Dragon developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are in charge.

In an interview in November, Sega revealed a new Virtua Fighter was in development, but later that month it announced Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O is heading to Steam - a remaster including 4K graphics, rollback netcode support, and more. It's set for release on 27th January.

The next Virtua Fighter will be brand new, though is currently without a release date.