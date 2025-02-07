Firaxis acknowledges Civilization 7 issues, fixes incoming

As Civilization 7 has launched into early access ahead of its full release next week, developer Firaxis has acknowledged issues with the game highlighted by the "passionate community".

On Steam, the game has received plenty of negative reviews complaining about its poor UI and lack of features, and currently sits with a Mixed rating. Eurogamer's Civilization 7 review described it as "a competent entry with some poorly executed ideas and a striking lack of personality".

Now, Firaxis has identified three areas it's looking to improve in a new update post, with a full roadmap due soon.

The biggest priority is improving the UI, Firaxis said. "We need some time to digest all of your feedback, but some areas that we're already looking into include making UI interactions more intuitive, improving map readability, fixing areas of polish like formatting, and more," it explained.

Next up are community-requested features, which will be added in free updates. These will include:

Adding Teams to multiplayer games so you can play cooperatively

Allowing full player counts in multiplayer in all three Ages through refinements to our Distant Lands system.

Allowing you to pick your starting and ending Age to allow for single or double Age games

Providing a wider variety of map types

Enabling city and religion names to be customized

Adding in hotseat multiplayer

Lastly, Patch 1.1.0 is already due for March, which will include quality of life changes to UI, AI balance, adjustments to diplomacy, and bug fixes.

"We will support Civilization 7 for years to come, and your feedback remains critical in helping us grow and build the future of Civ," the post concludes.

Civilization 7 is the latest in the long-running strategy series, which entered early access earlier this week for those who bought its Deluxe or Founders editions. Its full release will be next week, 11th February.

This time, the game's narrator is Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones.