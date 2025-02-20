Where to pre-order Final Fantasy Magic: The Gathering decks and boosters

I can still remember the first time I played Final Fantasy 7. Watching Cloud Strife step off that train in Midgar with his Buster Sword on his back was pure magic (Get it?). Now, that feeling of nostalgia is coming to Magic: The Gathering, and I'm all in.

The crossover spans the entire franchise, with cards from every mainline game. While the Commander Decks focus on Final Fantasy 6, 7, 10, and 14. The new sets drop on 13th June, 2025, but pre-orders are already up on Amazon UK and US. Lets take a quick look at what's up for grabs and consider what sets are worth pre-ordering before they sell out fast.

Final Fantasy Starter Kit - £15.99 / $19.99

New to Magic? The Final Fantasy Starter Kit includes two ready-to-play decks, making it a great way to jump in with a friend.

Final Fantasy Bundle - £60.99 / $69.99

The Final Fantasy Bundle is perfect if you want a mix of booster packs, promo cards, and a themed storage box. It has nine Play Boosters, foil promo cards, and a Final Fantasy-themed deck box.

If you're more about playing than collecting, these non-foil Commander Decks offer 100-card decks based on the four featured games, Final Fantasy 6, 7, 10, and 14. Guess which one I want? Limit Break mechanics, Materia-like spells, or some of the most iconic characters in gaming history.

Final Fantasy 6 - Revival Trance UK / US

Final Fantasy 7 - Limit Break UK / US

Final Fantasy 10 - Counter Blitz UK / US

Final Fantasy 14 - Scions & Spellcraft UK / US

Collector Booster Pack - £34.99

Not ready to commit to a whole box? The Collector Booster Pack lets you try your luck with a single premium pack full of rare, alt-art, and foil cards.

Play Booster Box - £174.99 / $209.70

The Play Booster Box includes 30 packs, making it a great option for drafting or building a collection. You'll find a mix of commons, uncommons, rares, and foils, giving you plenty of options for deck-building.

Play Booster Pack - £5.99

Just want to crack a single pack? The Play Booster Pack is the easiest way to grab some Final Fantasy cards without committing to a whole box.

Collector Booster Box - £394.99 / $455.88

If you're hunting for rare cards, the Collector Booster Box gives you 12 premium packs, each loaded with foils, alternate art, and rare cards from across the Final Fantasy franchise. It's also the only place you'll have a shot at serialized cards, making it the ultimate pull for collectors.