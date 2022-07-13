Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Marvel's Avengers lead 17 new PS Plus game catalogue additions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Marvel's Avengers lead 17 new PS Plus game catalogue additionsArriving on 19th July.
Following rumours earlier this week, Sony has now confirmed the full, 17-strong line-up of titles joining its PlayStation Plus game catalogue on 19th July, with headliners including Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and feline adventure Stray.
All three of those titles were leaked on ResetEra over the weekend, with the same poster, going by the name BlackBate, also correctly (it now transpires) revealing that Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Unity, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry, Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, and Saints Row 4: Re-Elected were also on the way.
Sony has now confirmed all the above as July's game catalogue additions on the PlayStation Blog, but that's not quite everything. Extra and Premium tier members can also play Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Jumanji The Video Game, Paw Patrol, and ReadySet Heroes as part of their subscriptions.
And for Premium tier members, 19th July brings a handful of additions to PlayStation Plus' Classic Catalogue - specifically, No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival - making for a line-up that, in a more compact form, looks like this:
- Assassin's Creed Unity (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure (PS4)
- Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
- Marvel's Avengers (PS4, PS5)
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)
- ReadySet Heroes (PS4)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (PS4)
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- Stray (PS4, PS5)
All in all, it's solid showing for Sony's revamped subscription service, which has already amassed an impressive line-up of catalogue titles since launching in June.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.