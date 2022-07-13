Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Marvel's Avengers lead 17 new PS Plus game catalogue additions

Following rumours earlier this week, Sony has now confirmed the full, 17-strong line-up of titles joining its PlayStation Plus game catalogue on 19th July, with headliners including Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and feline adventure Stray.

All three of those titles were leaked on ResetEra over the weekend, with the same poster, going by the name BlackBate, also correctly (it now transpires) revealing that Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Unity, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry, Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, and Saints Row 4: Re-Elected were also on the way.

Sony has now confirmed all the above as July's game catalogue additions on the PlayStation Blog, but that's not quite everything. Extra and Premium tier members can also play Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Jumanji The Video Game, Paw Patrol, and ReadySet Heroes as part of their subscriptions.

Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - Final Trailer.

And for Premium tier members, 19th July brings a handful of additions to PlayStation Plus' Classic Catalogue - specifically, No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival - making for a line-up that, in a more compact form, looks like this:

Assassin's Creed Unity (PS4)

Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure (PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4, PS5)

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)

ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (PS4)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Watch on YouTube Stray - State of Play June 2022 Trailer .

All in all, it's solid showing for Sony's revamped subscription service, which has already amassed an impressive line-up of catalogue titles since launching in June.