Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth verified for Steam Deck handheld

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been Steam Deck verified ahead of its PC release next week.

It means the epic RPG will be playable handheld after all, as rumours swirl of it also heading to Nintendo's newly-revealed Switch 2 console - something Square Enix itself has not acknowledged.

The PC release brings new bells and whistles to the game's visuals, though presumably these won't be available on the comparatively underpowered Steam Deck.

Still, a proper verified version of the game on Steam Deck is great to see. It means Queen's Blood on the go!

The PC release boasts improved lighting, enhanced textures and modelling, DLSS, VRR and more, following an update for the game on PS5 Pro.

Square Enix has already released the recommended tech specs for the game, though you'll need a strong setup for the Ultra settings to get the most out of those improvements.

At the least, it's great to see Square Enix fully embracing the PC market with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, not just for those on PCs but on Steam Deck too.

The PC release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was notoriously disappointing thanks to performance issues. And while Final Fantasy 16 released on PC last year, it's a highly demanding game.

To celebrate the Steam Deck verification, Square Enix has created a fluffy chocobo themed handheld too (see video above). For now it's just a sneak peak, though the company has teased it may be available for fans.

Presenting one of three specially crafted Fluffy Chocobo Steam Decks: https://t.co/WQ3rVnLfEE



We don’t advise trying to wrap high-tech gaming gear in fur at home but we felt this was a perfect way to celebrate Final Fantasy VII Rebirth coming to PC and being Steam Deck verified! pic.twitter.com/FTsm0wbbsk — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 16, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Rebirth is a playful take on an emo classic that's bloated but full of character in a bid to justify its own existence," I wrote in our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review for the PS5 release last year.

"There are some divisive changes to debate, but for me the good outweighs any issues as deep down Rebirth does enhance the tone and mood of the original game. For all its cosmological and world-ending drama, it offers warmth and tenderness, its world bustling with detail and culture and extravagance, yet still full of pain."