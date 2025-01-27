Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sets highest Steam peak for series' single-player games

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has surpassed 40,000 concurrent players on Steam, setting the series' highest peak on the platform for a single-player game.

The second part of the remake trilogy was released last week, 23rd January, and over the weekend it set a peak concurrent player count of 40,564 (via SteamDB).

For comparison, Final Fantasy 7 Remake (the first part) set a concurrent peak of 13,803, while Final Fantasy 16 (released last year) reached 27,508.

The series' highest peak overall remains Final Fantasy 14, which boasted 95,150 concurrent players after its popular Endwalker expansion was released.

This peak for Rebirth is positive news, considering Square Enix previously admitted sales of the PS5 version "did not meet expectations", leading to the company's multiplatform strategy.

Previously, PC versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 were somewhat criticised for their performance, though Rebirth has been praised by comparison. It's also Steam Deck verified.

Of course, a PC release allows for fan-made mods. Director Naoki Hamaguchi asked players not to install "offensive or inappropriate" mods in a previous interview.

In a new interview with Automaton, he admitted to using mods himself as a PC player and acknowledged how they can "breathe life" into games.

Referring to the previous interview, he said: "I wasn't trying to tell people not to use mods. It was more about being mindful. Both creators and users alike should ensure mods don’t detract from the intended game experience."

"I respect the modding community," he continued. "Mods have played a significant role in the rise of the PC market. Look at series like Fallout or The Elder Scrolls – even years after release, new mods breathe life into these games, making players want to come back to them."

As for the final game in the trilogy, series producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed the story - written by creative director Tetsuya Nomura - has been completed and he's "very satisfied with it".

The PC version of Rebirth includes an option to speed up cutscenes, which the developers would like to add back to the PS5 version, within the limits of the console's capabilities.