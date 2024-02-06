Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-orders, release date, price and where to buy each edition

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake/ Intergrade. The remade version of the iconic 1997 PlayStation title continues the story of the Buster Sword-wielding Cloud Strife and his party as they venture out of Midgar on the search for Sephiroth. It will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on 29th February 2024. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-orders for standard and deluxe versions are live at various UK and US retailers and we've listed the best places to buy it below.

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard Edition

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard Edition box art featuring Cloud, Sephiroth and Zack Fair standing in water with patches of fire nearby.
Image credit: Square Enix

The Standard Edition includes the base game only. Some retailers are offering pre-order bonuses.

Pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard edition UK

Pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard edition US

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition box art featuring a black backroound and the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth logo.
Image credit: Square Enix

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, plus a Midgar Bangle Accessory, exclusive Steelbook case, mini-soundtrack CD and a hardback artbook.

Pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition UK

Pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe edition US

In this article

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

PC

