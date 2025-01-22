Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC edition is on its way and, considering the PlayStation 5 version released last year, it has definitely been a long wait for PC players to get their hands on Cloud and company's next adventure.

Following on from Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues to follow Cloud and his friends on their epic adventure across the regions to stop Shinra and to ultimately attempt to defeat Sephiroth too. With plenty of twists and turns on the road, this adventure is far from straightforward.

On that note, here are the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release times.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release times

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC releases on Thursday 23rd January at 2pm (GMT). Due to timezone differences, Australia will be getting the PC version a day later than the rest of the world. You can find more about the release date and times for your region below:

Thursday 23rd January

London - 2pm (GMT)

New York - 9am (EST)

Los Angeles - 6am (PST)

Brazil - 11am (BRT)

Berlin - 3pm (CET)

Abu Dhabi - 6pm (GST)

Tokyo - 11pm (JST)

Friday 24th January

Sydney - 1am (AEDT)

Remember, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is already available on PlayStation 5 Consoles and these times just reflect the upcoming PC release.

Image credit: Square Enix

That's all for now, but if you're looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC then remember we've got plenty of help waiting for you in our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides hub page.