Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says fans don't want DLC as much as they want Part 3

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not be getting any significant story-led DLC.

That's according to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi, who told the Daily Star that whilst he's aware that the fan community would like an expansion like Episode Intermission, the team's focus is instead on Part 3 in order to get it out "as quickly as possible".

"We definitely do hear the desire from fans, the voices out there that want that kind of thing," Hamaguchi said in the interview.

"I understand it completely, but I think, from my perspective, what the fans really want to see the most is not necessarily DLC. They want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible.

"So that's why we've decided not to focus the development resources on creating additional extra episodes for DLC at the moment," Hamaguichi added.

"We really are putting all our efforts into getting the third game out as quickly as we can. So for the moment, that's where we're focusing our time."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi also recently said he deliberately intended for the game's ending to cause debate and keep players guessing until the trilogy's forthcoming conclusion.

Speaking to Eurogamer's own Ed Nightingale, Hamaguchi discussed fan reaction to the game's divisive ending and how he wanted to avoid fan service with its development.