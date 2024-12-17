Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director asks PC players to avoid "offensive or inappropriate" mods

Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, has asked PC players not to install any "offensive or inappropriate" mods once the game is released.

The PC release of the game was revealed at last week's The Game Awards, arriving 23rd January 2025. Of course, this means it will be open to the modding community.

"While the team has no plans for official in-game mod support," Hamaguchi told Epic Games, "we respect the creativity of the modding community and welcome their creations - though we ask modders not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate."

When previous game Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released, it became renowned in the modding scene - from VR mods to alternative costumes and even replacing Cloud's iconic Buster Sword with other characters.

No doubt Rebirth will befall a similar fate - I look forward to seeing the Weapons replaced by Thomas the Tank Engine.

Hamaguchi's comments echo those of Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida, who similarly asked fans not to create inappropriate mods for that game's PC release. That may have been asking for trouble, but since its release in September the weirdest mods were simply adding Ben Starr's shining meme face to Clive's cape.

Hamaguchi also told Epic that DLC was considered for the PC version "as an episodic story", much like the Yuffie INTERmission DLC for Remake. However, with limited resources, the team ultimately decided finishing the third game in the trilogy was the "highest priority".

"However, if we receive strong requests from players after the release regarding certain matters, we would like to consider them," added Hamaguchi.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will come with improved lighting, though, and fans have been sharing comparisons on social media.

Now this is way easier to see the difference than the PS5 Pro



New lighting on the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is actually night and day holy shittt 😳

Square Enix has also revealed the technical specs and confirmed the team is "working hard to optimise the game for Steam Deck".