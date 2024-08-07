Final Fantasy 16 profile in latest Nvidia driver leads to speculation of imminent PC release

A profile for Final Fantasy 16 has been spotted in the latest Nvidia driver, leading to speculation a PC release could be imminent.

Nvidia has just released its latest driver, 560.81, and users on reddit have pointed out it includes game ready driver profiles for both Final Fantasy 16 and Once Human (thanks PC Gamer), though they're not in the official release notes. There's mention of a Final Fantasy 16 demo too.

Square Enix has already revealed a port of the PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16 is on the way, but no release window has been revealed.

Final Fantasy 16 - The Rising Tide DLC Trailer | PS5 Games

The Nvidia update has therefore led to speculation its release could be imminent. The graphics card maker works closely with game developers to ensure games run smoothly on its cards, often releasing driver updates ahead of release dates.

What's more, with Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida attending this year's Gamescom (albeit to celebrate the release of Final Fantasy 14 expansion Dawntrail), could an announcement be made there?

Square Enix released a demo for Final Fantasy 16 ahead of release, so it looks like it will take the same approach for PC. This appears to be standard, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth receiving the same treatment.

Back in March, Yoshida stated the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 was in the "final stages of optimisation".

Yesterday Square Enix released its latest earnings report, which had an overall drop in net sales year-on-year. The release of Final Fantasy 16 on PC would not only provide a boost to its next quarter (should it release then), but would exemplify its new multiplatform strategy.