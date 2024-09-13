Final Fantasy 16 is finally coming to PC as a complete edition, with both the Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide DLC included.

If you're eager to get started now, there's a PC demo for Final Fantasy 16 available to download and play right now, and like the PS5 demo, your progress will carry over to the full game.

To help you prepare for its PC release, we've detailed the exact Final Fantasy 16 PC release date and time below, along with FF16's PC system requirements.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Final Fantasy 16 PC release date and time

The PC version of Final Fantasy 16 releases on Tuesday 17th September at 3pm (BST) / 10am (ET). It is available to download from Steam and the Epic Games Store, and if you played the PC demo before starting the full release, your progress will carry over.

In other timezones, the Final Fantasy 16 PC release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 17th September at 7am (PT)

: Tuesday 17th September at 7am (PT) Central US : Tuesday 17th September at 9am (CT)

: Tuesday 17th September at 9am (CT) East Coast US : Tuesday 17th September at 10am (ET)

: Tuesday 17th September at 10am (ET) UK : Tuesday 17th September at 3pm (BST)

: Tuesday 17th September at 3pm (BST) Europe : Tuesday 17th September at 4pm (CEST)

: Tuesday 17th September at 4pm (CEST) Japan : Tuesday 17th September at 11pm (JST)

: Tuesday 17th September at 11pm (JST) Australia: Wednesday 18th September at 12am (AET)

Here's a picture of the release times, if you prefer to see it that way:

Image credit: Square Enix

The PC version of Final Fantasy 16 launches as a complete edition, meaning it also includes the Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide DLCs.

Final Fantasy 16 PC system requirements

Final Fantasy 16 has released minimum and recommended system requirements for its PC release, and which one works for you depends on how powerful your PC or laptop is. Let's hope FF16 doesn't overheat your CPU like it overheated some PS5 consoles...

Image credit: Square Enix

Here's the minimum system requirements for Final Fantasy 16 on PC:

OS : Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 170 GB available space

: 170 GB available space Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected, SSD required, VRAM 8GB or above

Here's the recommended system requirements for Final Fantasy 16 on PC:

OS : Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7-10700

: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7-10700 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 170 GB available space

: 170 GB available space Additional Notes: 60FPS at 1080p expected, SSD required, VRAM 8GB or above

Hope you enjoy Final Fantasy 16 on PC!