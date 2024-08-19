Final Fantasy 16 on PC gets September release date and immediate demo

Final Fantasy 16 will launch on PC on 17th September across both the Epic Games Store and Steam.

The PC version has been long-awaited since the game was released as a PS5 console exclusive last year.

Today's news comes with a new PC specific trailer, see below. A demo is available to try out now.

FINAL FANTASY XVI “DELIVERANCE” - PC Trailer Final Fantasy 16 'Deliverance' - PC TrailerWatch on YouTube

The game will arrive as a complete edition, including all DLC: Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide.

Earlier this month speculation rose that an announcement was imminent when Nvidia's latest driver included mention of the game, along with a demo.

The demo begins at the start of the game and data can be carried over to the full game. This is the same as the PS5 launch.

Final Fantasy 16 received a mostly positive response, though some longtime fans were less keen on the series shift from traditional turn-based combat to real-time action combat.

The simultaneous release across Epic and Steam differs from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which first launched as an Epic exclusive before arriving on Steam the following year. However it was criticised at launch for its performance.

Let's hope Final Fantasy 16 doesn't suffer the same fate.