Final Fantasy 14's Patch 7.1, Crossroads, is coming in November

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida outlined what's coming up on Patch 7.1 in his latest Letter from the Producer Live event at Tokyo Game Show overnight, including new artwork, quests, and the Yuweyawata Field Station dungeon.

Expected mid-November, the patch, called "Crossroads", will also include new Allied Society quests for Dawntrail, focusing on a new Pelupelu trader.

While Yoshida stopped short of providing any story clues, he suggested that these quests would be perfect for players levelling jobs to 100.

As reported by The Gamer, Yoshida treated us to some new artwork, including that of Bakool Ja Ja, and revealed the new main scenario quests (MSQ) would primarily focus on Zoraal Ja and his relationship with his son. We also learned that we'll spend time with Wawlika's wife, Nitowikiei, who will assist us during Dawntrail's Custom Delivery quests.

We also learned that Chaotic Alliance Raids, a newer, harder version of the existing Alliance Raids, are also on the way. These accommodate a raid party of up to 24 players.

Players can also expect more Role Quests once players complete all existing Role Quests for all role types.

Expect more news as we get closer to Crossroads' release in November.

Final Fantasy 14's first graphical overhaul since the release of version 2.0 in 2013 is here with version 7.0, including changes to lighting and ambient occlusion (AO), the addition of DLSS upscaling on PC, 120Hz support on current-gen consoles and a 30fps cap most useful for last-gen machines.

As Digital Foundry summarised for us, it's a substantial effort that even includes reworked textures, models and shading work for some (but not all) characters and environments, helping the game feel a little closer to its modern contemporaries.