Final Fantasy 14 to receive Island Sanctuary farming sim mode in next patch

Final Fantasy 14 to receive Island Sanctuary farming sim mode in next patchPlus data centre travel from next week.
The next patch for Final Fantasy 14 will include a new Island Sanctuary farming sim mode.
Revealed in today's Letter from the Producer stream, the new mode will be "relaxing solo content" that allows players to gather resources, care for creatures, build facilities, and earn special currency to purchase items.
Patch 6.2 will be called Buried Memory and is set for release in late August 2022.
The patch will include the next batch of story quests, following on from previous patch Newfound Adventure.
You get an island, and you get an island, we all get an island! 🏝️— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 1, 2022
Enjoy collecting materials and caring for animals on your very own Island Sanctuary! 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/XUY8na9ckX
Other major additions include new weapon enhancement quests for Manderville weapons in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline; new variable-difficulty dungeon sets; and an expansion of the Duty Support system to allow players to progress through the Heavensward main scenario solo.
Before all that, patch 6.18 is due for release on 5th July and will include the much-requested Data Centre Travel feature.
This will allow players to team up with others across data centres, although the feature will only be regional - meaning travel between Japanese, North American, European, and Oceanian data centres will be unavailable.
Lastly, patch 6.18 will introduce a new Meteor data centre for Japan, and the first of two major expansions to the number of worlds in European data centres. This will allow more players to experience the game and ease congestion problems that reached a peak at the release of Endwalker last year.
Between this and the newly announced Harvestella, Square Enix is certainly pushing its farming sim content.
That's all for today's show! Thanks for tuning into the #FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE!— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 1, 2022
If you missed the stream, then check out the archive 📺 https://t.co/Umj3s8n88O
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.