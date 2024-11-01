Final Fantasy 14 Crossroads release date announced

We have a date for Final Fantasy 14's Crossroads patch, the first major update for the MMO following the release of Dawntrail.

This update will add a number of new bits and pieces, including the Yuweyawata Field Station dungeon, Chaotic Alliance Raids, and more role quests. "Players who have completed all Dawntrail role quests or all Wachumeqimeqi quests will be able to enjoy a finale to wrap-up their respective stories," the Final Fantasy team explained.

And that's just a smidge of everything coming to Final Fantasy 14 on Crossroads' release. As to when that is, that's Tuesday, 12th November. You can check out a new trailer below.

Here's a breakdown of what's headed to Final Fantasy 14 in the coming weeks:

New Main Scenario Quests – Crossroads

New Dungeon – Yuweyawata Field Station

New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel - Jeuno: The First Walk

New Trial – The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden

New Unreal Trial – The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

Chaotic Alliance Raid – The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic): A new 24-player, high-difficulty raid arriving one week after Patch 7.15

New Ultimate Raid – Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)

New Allied Society Quests – Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs

A New Custom Delivery Client – Nitowikwe

Additional Role & Wachumeqimeqi Quests – Players who have completed all Dawntrail role quests or all Wachumeqimeqi quests will be able to enjoy a finale to wrap-up their respective stories

New Hildibrand Quest Series – Everyone's favorite inspector returns for more antics in Dawntrail

New Game+ Support for Patch 7.0 – Replay main scenario quests, job quests, and role quests

Duty Support Additions – Support for the non-main scenario quest dungeon Halatali will be implemented, with further additions in the future

Player Housing Update - The ability to select interior designs from different residential areas regardless of the location of the plot and new interior designs will be added

Player Versus Player Update – Rework of multiple Crystalline Conflict maps, PvP action changes, and more

Miscellaneous Updates – Additional updates for the Hall of the Novice with training for a wide range of different battle mechanics, NPC voice overs added to Doman Mahjong, and more

Full details can be found on the Final Fantasy 14 blog.

Last month, Final Fantasy 14's Naoki Yoshida addressed the personal abuse sent to Wuk Lamat's voice actor, stating it "breaks my heart".

Wuk Lamat was a fresh character introduced in Dawntrail, but proved unpopular with some players. This turned sour when voice actor Sena Bryer received transphobic abuse for her portrayal.