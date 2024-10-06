Filming on the Until Dawn movie has wrapped

The movie adaptation of Supermassive's Until Dawn horror has wrapped filming.

Director David F. Sandberg shared the news on his Instagram account, saying "we made it until dawn! That’s a wrap on #UntilDawnMovie".

The comment was accompanied by a delightfully gruesome photo of a blood splattered mirror or window and a clapperboard. On the slate is the name Until Dawn and the date filming ended: 4th October 2024.

Until Dawn stars Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Michael Cimino (Love Victor), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), and Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser), although we still don't know what roles they'll play, or if any of the original star is set to return. The script has been written by Blair Butler and Annabelle and The Nun writer, Gary Dauberman.

The ‘UNTIL DAWN’ movie has wrapped filming. pic.twitter.com/ZxQFeH19Kt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 5, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We learned that Supermassive's acclaimed PS4 cinematic horror game Until Dawn was being turned into a movie by the writer and director of 2017 horror hit Annabelle: Creation earlier this year. It's described as a "R-rated love letter to the horror genre", suggesting it'll retain some of the meta elements of its inspiration.

We also recently found out that Peter Stormare reprises his role from the game, psychiatrist Dr Hill.