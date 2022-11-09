FIFA 23 TOTW 8, including all past FUT Team of the Week players

FIFA 23 TOTW 8, including all past FUT Team of the Week playersAll players from the FIFA 23 TOTW 8 promo.
FIFA 23 TOTW 8 has arrived and brought us a new lineup of Team of the Week players.
EA announces each week's TOTW promo for FIFA 23 at 6pm UK time on Wednesdays, and at the same time releases the cards into packs.
TOTW includes a team of players and substitutes considered to be in-form, based on their real-world performances. The cards stick around for seven days before the next TOTW promo launches the following Wednesday.
Below you'll find the FIFA 23 TOTW 8 player lineup, along with all of the past TOTW lineups for FIFA 23.
On this page:
Check out our OTW tracker and RTTK tracker to make sure you know about the latest upgrades!
FIFA 23 TOTW 8: All players in the 8th Team of the Week starting 9th November
After his stunning brace against Spurs at the weekend, Liverpool goal-machine Mohamed Salah headlines TOTW 8 with a devastating 92-rated card. Also from the Premier League, RB Kieran Trippier gets an 86-rated card after his influential display in Newcastle's demolition of Southampton.
Arsenal CB Gabriel also makes the cut with an 84-rated card after scoring and keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea. And England World Cup hopeful James Maddison gets an 86-rated RM card following a string of Man of the Match performances for Leicester.
FIFA 23 TOTW 8: Starting 11
- Trapp - GK - 88 - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Hernández - LB - 86 - AC Milan
- Trippier - RB - 86 - Newcastle
- Bremer - CB - 85 - Juventus
- Gabriel - CB - 84 - Arsenal
- Maddison - RM - 86 - Leicester
- Ávila - RM - 82 - Osasuna
- Belaïli - LM - 84 - Ajaccio
- Salah - RW - 92 - Liverpool
- Diaby - CF - 86 - Bayer Leverkusen
- Onuachu - ST - 82 - Genk
FIFA 23 TOTW 8: Substitutes
- Schmeichel - GK - 85 - Nice
- David López - CB - 81 - Girona
- Golovin - LM - 82 - Monaco
- Pléa - CAM - 82 - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Bonaventura - CM - 82 - Fiorentina
- Edwards - RW - 82 - Sporting
- Icardi - ST - 81 - Galatasaray
- McCarthy - GK - 74 - Los Angeles FC
- Waters - CAM - 70 - Barrow
- Gutkovskis - ST - 76 - Raków Częstochowa
- Rômulo - RW - 76 - Vasco da Gama
- Doyle - ST - 75 - St Patrick's Athletic
When it comes to Team of the Week, remember you'll only be able to get these featured players in packs for the next seven days from the moment this TOTW goes live. After that, all 23 players leave the packs, which means they'll only be available on the transfer market and, therefore, in short supply.
Previous FIFA 23 TOTW lineups
Below you'll find all of the TOTW lineups we've had so far in FIFA 23:
FIFA 23 TOTW 7 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 7 lineup is below:
- Kobel - GK - 85 - Borussia Dortmund
- De Vrij - CB - 86 - Inter Milan
- Diogo Dalot - RB - 84 - Manchester United
- Tagliafico - LWB 84 - Lyon
- Álex Moreno - LB - 83 - Real Betis
- Bentancur - CM - 86 - Spurs
- Mané - LM - 90 - Bayern Munich
- Candreva - CM - 83 - Salernitana
- Osimhen - ST - 85 - Napoli
- Vela - RW - 84 - Los Angeles FC
- Wilson - ST - 82 - Newcastle
- Meslier - GK - 81 - Leeds
- Yeray - CB - 83 - Athletic Bilbao
- Žulj - CAM - 81 - LASK
- Olayinka - LM - 81 - Slavia Prague
- Vlašić - CF - 82 - Torino
- Batshuayi - ST - 81 - Fenerbahçe
- Openda - ST - 81 - Lens
- Josué - CAM - 79 - Legia Warsaw
- Toivonen - ST - 79 - Malmö
- Burgstaller - ST - 79 - Rapid Wien
- McGoldrick - ST - 78 - Derby County
- Cummings - ST - 76 - Central Coast Mariners
FIFA 23 TOTW 6 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 6 lineup is below:
- Vlachodimos - GK - 84 - Benfica
- De Ligt - CB - 86 - Bayern Munich
- Marušić - LB - 82 - Latium (Lazio)
- Castagne - RB - 84 - Leicester
- Casemiro - CDM - 90 - Manchester United
- Bellingham - CM - 86 - Borussia Dortmund
- Berghuis - CM - 84 - Ajax
- Grifo - CAM - 84 - SC Freiburg
- Mbappé - ST - 92 - PSG
- Martínez - ST - 87 - Inter Milan
- Dembélé - RW - 85 - Barcelona
- Henderson - GK - 82 - Nottingham Forest
- Lejeune - CB - 81 - Rayo Vallecano
- Rabiot - CM - 83 - Juventus
- Brahim - CAM - 82 - AC Milan
- Bouanga - LM - 81 - Los Angeles FC
- Griezmann - ST - 85 - Atlético Madrid
- Lacazette - ST - 84 - Lyon
- Palacios - RM - 76 - Seongnam FC
- Popadiuc - CAM - 74 - Chindia Târgoviște
- Del Castillo - RW - 79 - Brest
- Bradshaw - ST - 77 - Millwall
- Renzo López - ST - 76 - Central Córdoba
FIFA 23 TOTW 5 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 5 lineup is below:
- David Soria - GK - 84 - Getafe
- Gomez - CB - 84 - Liverpool
- Reinildo - LB - 82 - Atlético Madrid
- Schär - CB - 81 - Newcastle
- Neymar Jr - CAM - 90 - PSG
- Kroos - CM - 89 - Real Madrid
- Barella - CM - 87 - Inter Milan
- Sané - CAM - 86 - Bayern Munich
- Terrier - LM - 84 - Rennes
- Vlahović - ST - 86 - Juventus
- Thuram - ST - 84 - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Vicario - GK - 82 - Empoli
- Silas - RWB - 81 - VfB Stuttgart
- W. Carvalho - CDM - 83 - Real Betis
- Lindstrøm - RM - 81 - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Luiz Gustavo - CDM - 81 - Al-Nassr
- David - ST - 82 - Lille
- Forrest - RW - 79 - Celtic
- Marinelli - GK - 78 - Tigre
- Ndayishimiye - CB - 79 - Başakşehir
- Tremolada - CAM - 76 - Modena
- Adamu - ST - 77 - Red Bull Salzburg
- Petratos - ST - 75 - ATK Mohun Bagan
FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup is below:
- Donnarumma - GK - 89 - PSG
- Joao Cancelo - LB - 89 - Manchester City
- Tomori - CB - 86 - AC Milan
- Frimpong - RWB - 83 - Leverkusen
- Pedri - CM - 86 - Barcelona
- Mount - CAM - 86 - Chelsea
- Correa - RM - 85 - Atlético Madrid
- Bruno Guimaraes - CM - 84 - Newcastle
- Martinelli - LM - 84 - Arsenal
- Muriel - ST - 84 - Atalanta
- Joselu - ST - 83 - Espanyol
- Armani - GK - 82 - River Plate
- Bensebaini - LB - 82 - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Fernandez - CM - 82 - Benfica
- Buyalskyi - CAM - 81 - Dynamo Kyiv
- Pépé - RW - 82 - Nice
- Modeste - ST - 82 - Borussia Dortmund
- Valencia - ST - 81 - Fenerbahce
- Gazdag - CAM - 78 - Philadelphia Union
- Mario Gonzalez - ST - 79 - Oud-Heverlee Leuven
- Eikrem - CF - 79 - Molde FK
- Brenner - ST - 78 - FC Cincinnati
- Van Veen - ST - 76 - Motherwell
FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup is below:
- Trapp - GK - 87 - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Smalling - CB - 84 - Roma
- Clauss - LWB - 83 - Marseille
- De Marcos - RB - 81 - Athletic Bilbao
- Milinković-Savić - CM - 87 - Lazio
- Werner – LM - 84 - RB Leipzig
- Maddison – RM - 84 - Leicester
- Musiala – CAM - 84 - Bayern Munich
- Haaland - ST - 89 - Manchester City
- Ben Yedder - ST - 86 - Monaco
- Rafael Leão - LW - 86 - AC Milan
- Sørloth – ST - 84 - Real Sociedad
- Zeghba – GK - 79 - Damac
- Danso – CB - 81 - Lens
- Rodríguez – CAM - 81 - Colón
- Cesinha – CAM - 81 - Daegu FC
- Trossard – LW - 82 - Brighton
- Füllkrug – ST - 81 - Werder Bremen
- Zang Yifeng - LM - 64 - Shijiazhuang
- Hotić - CF - 79 - Cercle Brugge
- Sikan – ST - 75 - Shakhtar Donetsk
- Adeboyejo – ST - 74 - Burton Albion
- Rios – ST - 71 - Charlotte FC
FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup is below:
- Szczęsny – GK - 87 - Juventus
- Marquinhos – CB - 89 - PSG
- Orbán – CB - 84 - RB Leipzig
- Akanji – CB - 84 - Manchester City
- Diogo Dalot – RB - 82 - Manchester United
- Modrić – CM - 89 - Real Madrid
- Eriksen – CM - 84 - Manchester United
- Salah – RM - 91 - Liverpool
- Havertz – ST - 86 - Chelsea
- Giroud – ST - 84 - AC Milan
- Lozano – LW - 84 - Napoli
- Pasveer – GK - 81 - Ajax
- Hancko – LB - 81 - Feyenoord
- Traoré – RM - 81 - Başakşehir
- Fofana – CDM - 84 - Lens
- Raspadori – ST - 82 - Napoli
- Mitrović – ST - 82 - Fulham
- Shomurodov – ST - 84 - Roma
- Bancu – LB - 78 - Universitatea Craiova
- Davidsen – LB - 72 - Helsingborgs
- Zwane – CAM - 80 - Mamelodi Sundowns
- Brown – CAM - 75 - Exeter City
- G. Rodrigues – ST - 79 - Al Wehda
FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup is below:
- Ledesma - GK - 83 - Cadiz
- Traore - RB - 85 - Rennes
- Saliba - CB - 83 - Arsenal
- Pablo Maffeo - RWB - 82 - Mallorca
- De Bruyne - CM - 92 - Manchester City
- Savanier - CAM - 84 - Montpellier
- Hofmann - RM - 84 - Borussia Monchengladbach
- Palhinha - CDM - 84 - Fulham
- Son - LW - 90 - Spurs
- Immobile - ST - 87 - Lazio
- Valverde - RW - 86 - Real Madrid
- Gikiewicz - GK - 81 - Augsburg
- Mário Rui - LB - 82 - Napoli
- Domonigos Duarte - CB - 81 - Getafe
- Kamada - CAM - 83 - Frankfurt
- Le Fée - CDM - 81 - Lorient
- Gakpo - LW - 85 - PSV
- Deulofeu - ST - 83 - Udinese
- Mladenović - LB - 77 - Legia Warsaw
- Jack Diamond - LM - 75 - Lincoln City
- Djitté - ST - 78 - Austin FC
- Hogan - ST - 77 - Birmingham City
- Aitor - LW - 80 - Panathinaikos
Good luck in FIFA 23!