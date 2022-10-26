FIFA 23 TOTW 6, including all past FUT Team of the Week players

FIFA 23 TOTW 6 has arrived and brought us a new lineup of Team of the Week players.

EA announces each week's TOTW promo for FIFA 23 at 6pm UK time on Wednesdays, and at the same time releases the cards into packs.

TOTW includes a team of players and substitutes considered to be in-form, based on their real-world performances. The cards stick around for seven days before the next TOTW promo launches the following Wednesday.

Below you'll find the FIFA 23 TOTW 6 player lineup, along with all of the past TOTW lineups for FIFA 23.

Watch on YouTube This FUT 23 deep dive trailer provides a good overview of this year's mode.

Check out our OTW tracker and RTTK tracker to make sure you know about the latest upgrades!

FIFA 23 TOTW 6: All players in the 6th Team of the Week starting 26th October

TOTW 6 is stacked with big-hitters, none more so than Kylian Mbappé. The PSG and France superstar has an eye-watering 92-rated TOTW card. Anyone lucky enough to nab it is going to have a fun time in FUT.

In Premier League land, Belgian rightback Tim Castagne gets his time to shine after a star turn in Leicester's 0-4 win at Wolves. Man Utd midfielder Casimiro gets the nod after his dramatic equaliser at Chelsea (this Blues fan was devastated!), and keeper Dean Henderson makes the subs bench after his Man of the Match performance in Nottingham Forest's shock win over Liverpool.

Other superstars of note to make TOTW 6 include Bayern CB Matthijs de Ligt, England wonderkid Jude Bellingham, Inter goal machine Lautaro Martínez and Barca winger Ousmane Dembélé.

FIFA 23 TOTW 6: Starting 11

Vlachodimos - GK - 84 - Benfica

De Ligt - CB - 86 - Bayern Munich

Marušić - LB - 82 - Latium (Lazio)

Castagne - RB - 84 - Leicester

Casemiro - CDM - 90 - Manchester United

Bellingham - CM - 86 - Borussia Dortmund

Berghuis - CM - 84 - Ajax

Grifo - CAM - 84 - SC Freiburg

Mbappé - ST - 92 - PSG

Martínez - ST - 87 - Inter Milan

Dembélé - RW - 85 - Barcelona

FIFA 23 TOTW 6: Substitutes

Henderson - GK - 82 - Nottingham Forest

Lejeune - CB - 81 - Rayo Vallecano

Rabiot - CM - 83 - Juventus

Brahim - CAM - 82 - AC Milan

Bouanga - LM - 81 - Los Angeles FC

Griezmann - ST - 85 - Atlético Madrid

Lacazette - ST - 84 - Lyon

Palacios - RM - 76 - Seongnam FC

Popadiuc - CAM - 74 - Chindia Târgoviște

Del Castillo - RW - 79 - Brest

Bradshaw - ST - 77 - Millwall

Renzo López - ST - 76 - Central Córdoba

When it comes to Team of the Week, remember you'll only be able to get these featured players in packs for the next seven days from the moment this TOTW goes live. After that, all 21 players leave the packs, which means they'll only be available on the transfer market and, therefore, in short supply.

Previous FIFA 23 TOTW lineups

Below you'll find all of the TOTW lineups we've had so far in FIFA 23:

FIFA 23 TOTW 5 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 5 lineup is below:

David Soria - GK - 84 - Getafe

Gomez - CB - 84 - Liverpool

Reinildo - LB - 82 - Atlético Madrid

Schär - CB - 81 - Newcastle

Neymar Jr - CAM - 90 - PSG

Kroos - CM - 89 - Real Madrid

Barella - CM - 87 - Inter Milan

Sané - CAM - 86 - Bayern Munich

Terrier - LM - 84 - Rennes

Vlahović - ST - 86 - Juventus

Thuram - ST - 84 - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Vicario - GK - 82 - Empoli

Silas - RWB - 81 - VfB Stuttgart

W. Carvalho - CDM - 83 - Real Betis

Lindstrøm - RM - 81 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Luiz Gustavo - CDM - 81 - Al-Nassr

David - ST - 82 - Lille

Forrest - RW - 79 - Celtic

Marinelli - GK - 78 - Tigre

Ndayishimiye - CB - 79 - Başakşehir

Tremolada - CAM - 76 - Modena

Adamu - ST - 77 - Red Bull Salzburg

Petratos - ST - 75 - ATK Mohun Bagan

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup is below:

Donnarumma - GK - 89 - PSG

Joao Cancelo - LB - 89 - Manchester City

Tomori - CB - 86 - AC Milan

Frimpong - RWB - 83 - Leverkusen

Pedri - CM - 86 - Barcelona

Mount - CAM - 86 - Chelsea

Correa - RM - 85 - Atlético Madrid

Bruno Guimaraes - CM - 84 - Newcastle

Martinelli - LM - 84 - Arsenal

Muriel - ST - 84 - Atalanta

Joselu - ST - 83 - Espanyol

Armani - GK - 82 - River Plate

Bensebaini - LB - 82 - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Fernandez - CM - 82 - Benfica

Buyalskyi - CAM - 81 - Dynamo Kyiv

Pépé - RW - 82 - Nice

Modeste - ST - 82 - Borussia Dortmund

Valencia - ST - 81 - Fenerbahce

Gazdag - CAM - 78 - Philadelphia Union

Mario Gonzalez - ST - 79 - Oud-Heverlee Leuven

Eikrem - CF - 79 - Molde FK

Brenner - ST - 78 - FC Cincinnati

Van Veen - ST - 76 - Motherwell

FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup is below:

Trapp - GK - 87 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Smalling - CB - 84 - Roma

Clauss - LWB - 83 - Marseille

De Marcos - RB - 81 - Athletic Bilbao

Milinković-Savić - CM - 87 - Lazio

Werner – LM - 84 - RB Leipzig

Maddison – RM - 84 - Leicester

Musiala – CAM - 84 - Bayern Munich

Haaland - ST - 89 - Manchester City

Ben Yedder - ST - 86 - Monaco

Rafael Leão - LW - 86 - AC Milan

Sørloth – ST - 84 - Real Sociedad

Zeghba – GK - 79 - Damac

Danso – CB - 81 - Lens

Rodríguez – CAM - 81 - Colón

Cesinha – CAM - 81 - Daegu FC

Trossard – LW - 82 - Brighton

Füllkrug – ST - 81 - Werder Bremen

Zang Yifeng - LM - 64 - Shijiazhuang

Hotić - CF - 79 - Cercle Brugge

Sikan – ST - 75 - Shakhtar Donetsk

Adeboyejo – ST - 74 - Burton Albion

Rios – ST - 71 - Charlotte FC

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup is below:

Szczęsny – GK - 87 - Juventus

Marquinhos – CB - 89 - PSG

Orbán – CB - 84 - RB Leipzig

Akanji – CB - 84 - Manchester City

Diogo Dalot – RB - 82 - Manchester United

Modrić – CM - 89 - Real Madrid

Eriksen – CM - 84 - Manchester United

Salah – RM - 91 - Liverpool

Havertz – ST - 86 - Chelsea

Giroud – ST - 84 - AC Milan

Lozano – LW - 84 - Napoli

Pasveer – GK - 81 - Ajax

Hancko – LB - 81 - Feyenoord

Traoré – RM - 81 - Başakşehir

Fofana – CDM - 84 - Lens

Raspadori – ST - 82 - Napoli

Mitrović – ST - 82 - Fulham

Shomurodov – ST - 84 - Roma

Bancu – LB - 78 - Universitatea Craiova

Davidsen – LB - 72 - Helsingborgs

Zwane – CAM - 80 - Mamelodi Sundowns

Brown – CAM - 75 - Exeter City

G. Rodrigues – ST - 79 - Al Wehda

FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup is below:

Ledesma - GK - 83 - Cadiz

Traore - RB - 85 - Rennes

Saliba - CB - 83 - Arsenal

Pablo Maffeo - RWB - 82 - Mallorca

De Bruyne - CM - 92 - Manchester City

Savanier - CAM - 84 - Montpellier

Hofmann - RM - 84 - Borussia Monchengladbach

Palhinha - CDM - 84 - Fulham

Son - LW - 90 - Spurs

Immobile - ST - 87 - Lazio

Valverde - RW - 86 - Real Madrid

Gikiewicz - GK - 81 - Augsburg

Mário Rui - LB - 82 - Napoli

Domonigos Duarte - CB - 81 - Getafe

Kamada - CAM - 83 - Frankfurt

Le Fée - CDM - 81 - Lorient

Gakpo - LW - 85 - PSV

Deulofeu - ST - 83 - Udinese

Mladenović - LB - 77 - Legia Warsaw

Jack Diamond - LM - 75 - Lincoln City

Djitté - ST - 78 - Austin FC

Hogan - ST - 77 - Birmingham City

Aitor - LW - 80 - Panathinaikos

Good luck in FIFA 23!