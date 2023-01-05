If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 Easter egg starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney discovered

Wrecked.

Ishraq Subhan
Ishraq Subhan
Published on

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, best known in the football world for purchasing small Welsh club Wrexham AFC, have been discovered in a FIFA 23 Easter egg.

Smaller clubs like Wrexham aren't normally featured in FIFA, but the club entered the game in FIFA 22 in the "Rest of the World" category, likely due to the novelty of Reynolds and McElhenney being the new owners.

Wrexham then returned for FIFA 23, only this time, players have found some trash talk from Reynolds and McElhenney from the benches.

Watch on YouTube

In one clip, there's a gentle putdown of Liverpool as a "minuscule, improvisational version of a football club" (thanks, PC Gamer).

In another, the duo express bitterness about Stockport County, who were promoted from the National League to English Football League last season.

Deeper into the world of fictional football, FIFA 23 also features AFC Richmond the fictional Championship club featured in the TV series Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis.

Ishraq Subhan
Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

