FC 25 Wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career mode

Wonderkids in FC 25 come in two types - the best young players with the highest potential ratings and the hidden gems, who have huge room for improvement.

If you're looking to fully commit to career mode, then knowing the best young players, who have the highest potential ratings, as well as hidden gems players, who can improve over time, can help you create your plan for success. We definitely think these are worth knowing.

So let's take a look at the Wonderkids and the best young players with the highest potential in FC 25's Career Mode.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Need more help with EA Sports FC 25? Check out how to do a flair shot, the Griddy celebration, and the Cole Palmer celebration.

FC 25 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential overall Here's a list of the 25 best wonderkids in FC 25 based on their highest potential ratings from both the male and female leagues. You'll find a lot of familiar names here like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jamal Musiala - who are already megastars now but have the potential to be better. Of course, there are also other names that you might not know. This is where you'll find the best of the best young players in the game if you want to make your team home to the beautiful game's future stars like the future best winger or the most versatile fullback in the world. Image credit: EA Sports We've ordered the list based on the highest in-game rating rather than the maximum potential rating. But, you can obviously sort them based on position, growth or any other options. Here are the best young wonderkids with the highest potential overall in FC 25: Rank Name Club Position Current Potential Total Growth 1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CAM 90 94 4 2 Florian Wirtz Bayer 04 Leverkusen CAM 88 92 4 3 William Saliba Arsenal CB 87 89 2 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW 87 89 2 5 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 87 93 6 6 Pedri FC Barcelona CM 86 90 4 7 Rodrygo Real Madrid RW 86 91 5 8 Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC GK 85 90 5 9 Cole Palmer Chelsea RM 85 89 4 10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 85 89 4 11 Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao LM 85 89 4 12 Giorgi Mamardashvilli Valencia CF GK 85 88 3 13 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer 04 Leverkusen RM 84 86 2 14 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig CAM 83 89 6 15 Gavi FC Barcelona CM 83 90 7 16 Claudia Pina FC Barcelona LW 83 90 7 17 Melchie Dumornay Olympique Lyonnais ST 83 91 8 18 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City LB 83 87 4 19 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal LW 83 86 3 20 Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona RW 81 94 13 21 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG CM 80 90 10 22 Linda Caicedo Real Madrid LW 79 90 11 23 Arda Guler Real Madrid CAM 78 90 12 24 Endrick Real Madrid ST 77 91 14 25 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United CDM 77 87 10

Best young player hidden gems with the highest potential in FC 25 Alongside the best young players with high potential, there are also players that have the biggest room for improvement in FC 25. These are players with a low overall but with the right timing and of course, the right team can become one of the best in the field. As such, you'll need to spot them quickly in career mode and work on them to make them superstars. Image credit: EA Sports The 15 players in this hidden gems list will grow by at least 18 in their overall stats if they are focused on properly. This makes them a bargain to get on early in career mode. It will certainly take some time to reach their true potential but if you're in it for the long run, they are definitely worth getting. The players are sorted according to their highest growth but you can sort them any way you like. Here are the best hidden gem players with the highest potential in FC 25: Rank Name Club Position Current Potential Growth 1 Harry Amass Manchester United LB 60 85 25 2 Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu Besiktas ST 62 86 24 3 Enes Ogruce Bodrumspor CM 63 85 22 4 Paris Brunner Cercle Brugge ST 65 87 22 5 Tygo Land PSV CM 64 86 22 6 Luka Vuskovic Westerlo CB 64 86 22 7 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal CAM 64 86 22 8 Julien Duranville Borussia Dortmund LM 66 87 21 9 Mikey Moore Tottenham LM 64 85 21 10 Santiago Lopez Independiente RW 64 85 21 11 Laura Sanchez Granada CF GK 68 88 20 12 Rodrigo Mora FC Porto CAM 66 86 20 13 Lennon Miller Motherwell CM 66 85 19 14 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur CM 68 87 19 15 Giulia Dragoni Roma CM 68 86 18