FC 25 Wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career mode
The stars of the future.
Wonderkids in FC 25 come in two types - the best young players with the highest potential ratings and the hidden gems, who have huge room for improvement.
If you're looking to fully commit to career mode, then knowing the best young players, who have the highest potential ratings, as well as hidden gems players, who can improve over time, can help you create your plan for success. We definitely think these are worth knowing.
So let's take a look at the Wonderkids and the best young players with the highest potential in FC 25's Career Mode.
FC 25 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential overall
Here's a list of the 25 best wonderkids in FC 25 based on their highest potential ratings from both the male and female leagues. You'll find a lot of familiar names here like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jamal Musiala - who are already megastars now but have the potential to be better. Of course, there are also other names that you might not know.
This is where you'll find the best of the best young players in the game if you want to make your team home to the beautiful game's future stars like the future best winger or the most versatile fullback in the world.
We've ordered the list based on the highest in-game rating rather than the maximum potential rating. But, you can obviously sort them based on position, growth or any other options.
Here are the best young wonderkids with the highest potential overall in FC 25:
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Position
|Current
|Potential
|Total Growth
|1
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|90
|94
|4
|2
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|CAM
|88
|92
|4
|3
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|CB
|87
|89
|2
|4
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|RW
|87
|89
|2
|5
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|87
|93
|6
|6
|Pedri
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|86
|90
|4
|7
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|RW
|86
|91
|5
|8
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|Paris FC
|GK
|85
|90
|5
|9
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|RM
|85
|89
|4
|10
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|LW
|85
|89
|4
|11
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Bilbao
|LM
|85
|89
|4
|12
|Giorgi Mamardashvilli
|Valencia CF
|GK
|85
|88
|3
|13
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|RM
|84
|86
|2
|14
|Xavi Simons
|RB Leipzig
|CAM
|83
|89
|6
|15
|Gavi
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|83
|90
|7
|16
|Claudia Pina
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|83
|90
|7
|17
|Melchie Dumornay
|Olympique Lyonnais
|ST
|83
|91
|8
|18
|Josko Gvardiol
|Manchester City
|LB
|83
|87
|4
|19
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|LW
|83
|86
|3
|20
|Lamine Yamal
|FC Barcelona
|RW
|81
|94
|13
|21
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|PSG
|CM
|80
|90
|10
|22
|Linda Caicedo
|Real Madrid
|LW
|79
|90
|11
|23
|Arda Guler
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|78
|90
|12
|24
|Endrick
|Real Madrid
|ST
|77
|91
|14
|25
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Manchester United
|CDM
|77
|87
|10
Best young player hidden gems with the highest potential in FC 25
Alongside the best young players with high potential, there are also players that have the biggest room for improvement in FC 25. These are players with a low overall but with the right timing and of course, the right team can become one of the best in the field. As such, you'll need to spot them quickly in career mode and work on them to make them superstars.
The 15 players in this hidden gems list will grow by at least 18 in their overall stats if they are focused on properly. This makes them a bargain to get on early in career mode. It will certainly take some time to reach their true potential but if you're in it for the long run, they are definitely worth getting.
The players are sorted according to their highest growth but you can sort them any way you like. Here are the best hidden gem players with the highest potential in FC 25:
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Position
|Current
|Potential
|Growth
|1
|Harry Amass
|Manchester United
|LB
|60
|85
|25
|2
|Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu
|Besiktas
|ST
|62
|86
|24
|3
|Enes Ogruce
|Bodrumspor
|CM
|63
|85
|22
|4
|Paris Brunner
|Cercle Brugge
|ST
|65
|87
|22
|5
|Tygo Land
|PSV
|CM
|64
|86
|22
|6
|Luka Vuskovic
|Westerlo
|CB
|64
|86
|22
|7
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|CAM
|64
|86
|22
|8
|Julien Duranville
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM
|66
|87
|21
|9
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|LM
|64
|85
|21
|10
|Santiago Lopez
|Independiente
|RW
|64
|85
|21
|11
|Laura Sanchez
|Granada CF
|GK
|68
|88
|20
|12
|Rodrigo Mora
|FC Porto
|CAM
|66
|86
|20
|13
|Lennon Miller
|Motherwell
|CM
|66
|85
|19
|14
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CM
|68
|87
|19
|15
|Giulia Dragoni
|Roma
|CM
|68
|86
|18
Tips for the best young players and FC 25 wonderkids
There are also a couple of points to look over when you're finding the next stars of the beautiful game:
- Keep the player's age in mind - Age is an important factor when hunting down the next big thing in football. Sometimes it is better to go for the more established as well as up-and-coming ones as developing players who are very young can take a few seasons. So, if you're in for a short playthrough in career mode, go for those who already have made some noise in the footballing world. If you're in it for the long run, then go with players who are very young and have low overalls.
- Understand the player's market value - The market value of players changes based on their performance as well as the team they are from. If you're going for more established or up-and-coming wonderkids from big teams, then they will cost you a lot. On the other hand, going for hidden gems will barely cost you.
- Use players in different positions - Don't keep using players in the same positions every time. Often, they have experience playing in another position, which can sometimes help them develop faster. You just need to find that sweet spot that helps them improve quickly.
Good luck building your team in EA Sports FC 25!