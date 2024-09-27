How to do a flair shot in in FC 25

Flair shots in FC 25 let you perform the simple action of shooting a ball with a little more oomph than usual.

A flair shot in EA Sports FC 25 can also catch the keeper off guard, as it adds more power and speed to your shots. This makes flair shots more than just a fancy way to liven up your matches.

To help you out, we've explained how to flair shot in FC 25 below, and have also went over how to do a flair pass, flair through, and flair lob.

What is a flair shot in FC 25?

Performing a flair shot puts more power behind your shots, while adding a bit of style. This increase in power and style means your shot has less accuracy, but it can catch the keeper off guard because of this power and speed, so it's something you might want to add to your strategy.

How to do a flair shot in FC 25

To do a flair shot in FC 25 on PlayStation consoles, you have to press L2 and Circle at the same time, without using the left stick to move. To flair pass if you're an Xbox player, you have to press LT and B at the same time, without using the left stick to move.

So in practice, let go of the left stick and quickly press the correct buttons when you want to perform a flair shot. Not using the left thumbstick is the hack to using any flair move in FC 25, as it's very hard to perform a flair otherwise. We've never been able to pull off a flair shot without letting go of the thumbstick ourselves.

Additionally, you can charge up a flair shot by holding down the inputs, similar to how you charge up a regular shot. However, be careful with this, as you need to be very accurate with the timing.

How to flair pass, flair through, and flair lob in FC 25

Flairs aren't exclusive to ordinary shots, so here's how to do flair passes, throughs, and lobs on PlayStation consoles:

Flair Move How to do on PlayStation Flair through (swerve) Press L2 + Triangle while not using the left stick Flair lob (cross) Press L2 + Square while not using the left stick Flair pass (swerve) Press L2 + X while not using the left stick Flair shot (outside the foot) Press L2 + Circle while not using the left stick

For Xbox players, here's how to do flair passes, throughs, and lobs:

Flair Move How to do on Xbox Flair through (swerve) Press L2 + Y while not using the left stick Flair lob (cross) Press L2 + X while not using the left stick Flair pass (swerve) Press L2 + A while not using the left stick Flair shot (outside the foot) Press L2 + B while not using the left stick

For those who like to see the button inputs instead, here's a picture of how to do all flair moves:

Hope you have fun performing flairs in FC 25!