How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 25

The 'Cold' Cole Palmer celebration is in FC 25, letting you celebrate a goal with Palmer's famous shivering pose.

Unlike the Griddy celebration, however, you can't perform Palmer's celebration as another player in EA Sports FC 25 - you have to do it while playing as Palmer, by using his signature pose.

Below, we'll tell you how to do Cole Palmer's celebration in FC 25, with a brief explanation what the celebration is, and the history of this chilly pose.

What is the 'Cold' Palmer celebration?

Cole Palmer's 'Cold' celebration is very simple to do, as all you have to do to emulate the Chelsea star's famous celebration is cross your arms and run your hands up and down your upper arms in a shivering pose.

The finish. 😮‍💨

The celebration. 🥶



Cole Palmer's first goal of the 2024/25 season!

Although it's now Palmer's most famous celebration, it actually started as a nod to Palmer's former Manchester City academy teammate Morgan Rogers' shivering celebration. Rogers was accused by some of stealing the celebration from Palmer when he did it while playing for Aston Villa against Palmer's Chelsea side, but Rogers was quick to point out that Palmer actually stole it from him!

The pair are close friends, so we don't think there will be any copyright claims from either in the future.

How to do Cole Palmer celebration in FC 25

To do Cole Palmer's celebration on PlayStation consoles after scoring a goal as Palmer, you just have to press X. To do Cole Palmer's celebration if you're an Xbox player, you just need to press A after scoring a goal as Palmer.

Remember, you have to score a goal as Palmer himself to perform his celebration, as it's only included in FC 25 as a signature move. This may change in the future, but for now, you're stuck with scoring as the man who made the celebration famous if you want to see it in FC 25.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA Sports

Hope you have fun doing Palmer's celebration in FC 25!