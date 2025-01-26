Fanta partners with Xbox to give away some very, very bright hardware

Coca-Cola has partnered with Xbox to give away a selection of super bright controllers "representing the most popular flavours in the brand's portfolio", such as orange, lemon, exotic, fruit twist, grape, and lemon-elderflower.

As well as Fanta-inspired Xbox Series X console bundles and wireless controllers, there's also hundreds of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions up for grabs, too, although you should probably note that they can only be redeemed by new members and not existing ones, I'm afraid.

Delving into the small print, it looks like there'll be 1600 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs available, 15 Xbox wireless controllers - two each week for the first six weeks, and one per week in the remaining three - and two Xbox Series X console bundles.

Players need to be 18 or over, able to scan the QR code, and willing to download the Coke App to see if they're a winner. You're welcome to try your luck up to 100 times between now and when the competition ends on 25th March, 2025 providing you live in one of the qualifying regions: Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, and Norway. Good luck!

