Fans unhappy with Tactics Ogre: Reborn remaster price, visual changes

Yesterday Square Enix officially announced the forthcoming release of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remaster of the PSP remake of SNES game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together.

However, some fans are unhappy with both graphical changes and the cost of the remake.

The pixel art of the original has been smoothed out which gives a rounded effect, while the text has been sharpened with a new font.

"No, this does not preserve the look of the original art or how it appears on a CRT... Tactics Ogre is a very important game to me so this breaks my heart," said one user on Twitter.

I can't believe this is still happening in 2022. No, this does not preserve look of the original art or how it appears on a CRT, so please don't use my posts to defend it.



Tactics Ogre is a very important game to me so this breaks my heart. https://t.co/3kWWv4qqvU — CRT Pixels (@CRTpixels) July 25, 2022

What's more, fans are disappointed with the price of the game: £44.99 in the UK.

Considering this is a remaster of a PSP game from 2010, itself a remake of the 1995 SNES game, fans believe the game is far overpriced.

Yet Square Enix has been setting its prices high across the board as of late. When Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released on PC it was priced at £65; Forspoken was up for pre-order at £65 on Steam; and the Kingdom Hearts series on Switch was £80, despite being cloud-based.

By comparison, £45 is proportionately lower but is still a considerable sum for a remastered title likely aimed at a nostalgic older audience.

We're also yet to see the price of the forthcoming remaster Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

square enix's financial plan for fall 2022 is to rob tactics ogre fans at gunpoint apparently pic.twitter.com/DwvexMCX0P — yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) August 4, 2022

Tactics Ogre price just dropped pic.twitter.com/qHGk5emBOT — Joye (@ProceduralJOYE) August 4, 2022