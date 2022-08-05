If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fans unhappy with Tactics Ogre: Reborn remaster price, visual changes

Cling to your wallets.
Tactics Ogre Reborn artwork

Yesterday Square Enix officially announced the forthcoming release of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remaster of the PSP remake of SNES game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together.

However, some fans are unhappy with both graphical changes and the cost of the remake.

The pixel art of the original has been smoothed out which gives a rounded effect, while the text has been sharpened with a new font.

Watch on YouTube
Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Announcement trailer

"No, this does not preserve the look of the original art or how it appears on a CRT... Tactics Ogre is a very important game to me so this breaks my heart," said one user on Twitter.

What's more, fans are disappointed with the price of the game: £44.99 in the UK.

Considering this is a remaster of a PSP game from 2010, itself a remake of the 1995 SNES game, fans believe the game is far overpriced.

Yet Square Enix has been setting its prices high across the board as of late. When Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released on PC it was priced at £65; Forspoken was up for pre-order at £65 on Steam; and the Kingdom Hearts series on Switch was £80, despite being cloud-based.

By comparison, £45 is proportionately lower but is still a considerable sum for a remastered title likely aimed at a nostalgic older audience.

We're also yet to see the price of the forthcoming remaster Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Comments

