Fans have already found a way to make Link the main protagonist in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom may be the only Zelda game wherein Link steps aside to let Zelda take the leading role, but apparently that's one game too many for some Link aficionados who've learned how to restore his as the main character.

It turns out that - somehow - fans have discovered that if you're able to pull off a little button pushin' wizardry after the first dungeon, you can complete the rest of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as Link.

It's not exactly easy to pull off - there's quite a lot of trial and error, including the ability to defeat an enemy with your controls menu open - but once you get through the gates in Suthorn Ruins, save a second copy of your game, and then play as you usually would until you get through the first dungeon.

Head through the east gates of the Kakariko Village, go north towards the forest and then, a little finger-twisting action later - see the video above - the next time you load up, Zelda will be replaced with Link.

All the progress you've made as Zelda thus far will be lost, but you'll continue the game as Link.

"This was definitely a glitch I didn't see coming, but maybe should have with the state of Echoes of Wisdom," said YouTuber Alyo, who provides the tutorial above. "Right now, there are many glitches and things being found, and one of them includes this bizarre glitch that allows for you to play as Link rather than as Zelda. It's a really interesting one that I was surprised to get working, but can't say it'll stay around forever. But for now, it's wild!"

ICYMI, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom features an eye-opening glitch that lets you teleport to the game's final boss, allowing speedrunners to beat the whole adventure in under an hour.