Fan cracks mysterious Silent Hill 2 Remake photo puzzle, revealing secret message hidden by Bloober Team

One clever reddit user has figured out a hidden message tucked within Silent Hill 2 Remake, by using the mysterious photos found in the game.

The photos in question are collectibles, and each has a little phrase attached to it, such as: "So many people here."

But, what do they mean? Well, one Silent Hill 2 Remake player has worked it out, and found a secret message which had been placed by developer Bloober Team. Please note, there will be Silent Hill 2 Remake spoilers below.

OK, to the matter in hand. Reddit user DaleRobinson shared a post on the Silent Hill feed over the weekend, proclaiming he had solved the puzzle of those mysterious photos. He realised that if players count certain things within each photo, and then count along the phrase on the relevant photo up to the same number, they will land on a letter.

There are 26 photos to find, so 26 letters in total. And, if you collect all the photos and count the right object, you will ultimately spell out this phrase:

"You've been here for two decades."

Posting about his find on social media platform X, Robinson joked: "I thought I was gonna get something cool, but instead the game reminded me that I am an old man now."

Robinson's feat, which is by no means small, was subsequently spotted by Bloober Team's own creative director and lead designer, Mateusz Lenart. Resharing the reddit post, the developer wrote:

"I knew it wouldn’t stay hidden for long! (There was a theory in our company that the puzzle might be too hard). I really wanted to make it subtle when I was painting those photos... I think the timing couldn’t be better for you to solve it.

"Congratulations!"

Here is a breakdown of each photo and its corresponding letter, as shared by DaleRobinson on reddit:

1= Y (6 windows = 6th letter of 'SO MANY PEOPLE HERE!'

2= O (2 bed posts = 2nd letter of 'NO ONE KNOWS')

3= U (3 light spots = 3rd letter of 'YOUR BEST BUDDY!'

4= V (1 vase = 1st letter of 'VALENTINE'S DAY'

5=E (7 birds = 7th letter of 'CHURCH ENTRANCE')

6=B (4 holes = 4th letter of 'I'VE BEEN HAPPY')

7=E (4 pieces of paper = 4th letter of 'CAREERS HUMBLE BEGINNINGS')

8=E (2 lipsticks = 2nd letter of ''BEST FLAVOUR!')

9=N (9 bullet holes = 9th letter of 'HER DRAWINGS')

10=H (7 lit up windows = 7th letter of 'THEY'RE HERE')

11 E (6 is on the TV = 6th letter of 'HOW THE TIME FLIES')

12= R (1 pole = 1st letter of 'READY TO KILL IT!)

13 = E (3 water stains = 3rd letter of 'THEY MUSTN'T KNOW')

14= F (3 lines on the floor = 3rd letter of 'SO FAR FROM HOME')

15= O (2 boxes on wall = 2nd letter of 'FOUR MONTHS TO GO')

16= R (3 numbers = 3rd letter of 'FOREVER TOGETHER')

17= T (1 drop/1 IV = 1st letter of 'THE NEW CLOCK')

18 = W (11 tear stains = 11th letter of 'AT LEAST SHE WAS THERE')

19 = O (3 scratches = 3rd letter of 'WHOLE WORLD AHEAD OF US')

20 = D (3 marks in the bottom left, like scratches = 3rd letter of 'MADE IT!')

21 = E (4 pieces of glass = 4th letter of 'AFTERMATH')

22 = C (Hidden '6' in the photo = 6th letter of 'STILL CAN'T GET IT RIGHT')

23 = A (8 bloody footprints = 8th letter of 'OLD MAN'S ALWAYS PREPARED')

24 = D (4 lights, including the reflections of the moon = 4th letter of 'ROAD TRIP!')

25 = E (2 flowers = 2nd letter of 'BETTER LEAVE')

26 = S (1 square = 1st letter of 'SHAPE FORCES THE MIND')

You can check out all the photos in via the embed below.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," our Vikki wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars in the process.