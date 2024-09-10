Family market a "really important" focus for PlayStation, CEO says

PlayStation is currently riding high following the release of its adorable platformer Astro Bot. Unlike the God of Wars and The Last of Us' of this world, Astro Bot is a family focused title, suitable (and definitely enjoyable) for players young and old.

Reflecting on Astro Bot's recent success, Hermen Hulst - PlayStation's recently appointed joint CEO - has now said the family market is "really important for us to focus on".

Hulst was speaking on the official PlayStation podcast, in a joint interview with Astro Bot's creative director Nicolas 'Nico' Doucet. During the discussion, the show's host asked if PlayStation would now consider putting more of its resources behind these games with a more family friendly feel, noting Lego Horizon is also set to release in just a few short months.

"I think it's massively important that PlayStations Studios develops games in various genres, and the family market I think is really important for us to focus on," Hulst replied.

"It's interesting that Nico and I at the beginning of [Astro Bot] talked a little bit about, you know, platformers. So many great ones have come out of Japan, and I was kind of joking with him like... some of those best games [are] coming out of the country that you operate out of - Let's see that as the bar."

Hulst went on to state Team Asobi has delivered a "massive" game with Astro Bot which, in his opinion, "plays like some of the best in the genre". The CEO complimented the game's accessibility, adding he believes the audience will "range from new players to young players, but also to players of my age" (Hulst is, I am going to say, in his 40s/50s).

"Astro is very, very important to PlayStation," the Sony executive continued. "Obviously, we had the pre-install [Astro's Playroom] on the PlayStation 5, that millions and millions and millions of people have embraced and loved, and I think that's become a little bit of a platform to launch this new game now.

"It's remarkable that a relatively small team - actually a very small team - is able to deliver a game that is so big now and it's really become a great game in itself."

Don't have a cow, man! | Image credit: Team Asobi/Eurogamer

For more, some of us at Eurogamer have collected our favourite Astro Bot moments here.

As for PlayStation's future family friendly slate, Lego Horizon Adventures - which has been described as a "playful and light-hearted" take on Guerrilla's franchise - is due to release this "holiday" season.

"A regular game-player will find it a pleasant breeze, while youngsters will likely see it as the perfect challenge - or the perfect challenge to have a parent or older sibling guide them through as they go," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Horizon Adventures preview from earlier this year.