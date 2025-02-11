Fallout season two will blow the first "out of the water", star Walton Goggins says

Fallout made its bright and bloody TV debut last year, with a critically-acclaimed first season which not only drew in viewers but also led to droves of players venturing into one or many of Fallout's video game wastelands. In fact, Fallout 4 actually became the best-selling game in Europe at one point in April, despite already being several years old.

It came as no surprise, then, when the Amazon series was picked up for a second season, with showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner later stating the team was "going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible".

And now, Fallout's Ghoul Walton Goggins has provided us all with a little update on the upcoming season, promising that while season one was certainly good, the next one is going to be even better.

"We're in the middle of filming it right now, we've been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought Season one was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it," Goggins said to Deadline when asked about Fallout's second season.

"This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it.

"We're working really hard to make that happen."

Walton Goggins teases #Fallout Season 2 : “I thought Season 1 was extraordinary… This blows it out of the water” pic.twitter.com/B1BmmGC8t3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin has reportedly joined Fallout's second season cast in a recurring role. Further details on his part remain slim for now, however Culkin is said to be playing "a crazy genius-type character" when the show's new episodes roll around.

Earlier this year, devastating wildfires raged across multiple districts of Los Angeles, shutting down production across Hollywood and impacting the filming of Fallout's second season along with a swathe of other projects.

Following these fires, a number of companies announced donations to help with relief and rebuilding efforts.